Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

Good morning. I’m going to open the call with comments on the current environment, the actions we’re taking, our business performance and ongoing work to transform the Company. And John will provide more details on the first quarter results before we take your questions. Let me start some remarks about the current environment. I first want to start by saying that our thoughts are with those directly impacted by COVID-19. This includes those who have contracted the virus, health care workers who are on the front lines helping those directly impacted and all of those who provide essential services to ensure the country continues to function. As difficulty persists, the response by government, companies and individuals has been extraordinary. We understand that Wells Fargo plays an important role in providing stability to the financial system and the economy more broadly. And while there is still much to do, I’m incredibly proud of the efforts across the entire company, particularly those on the front lines.

Let me start by discussing what Wells Fargo has done. First, I’ll start with our customers. We’ve been aggressive in our actions to ensure we can better serve customers, while also prioritizing employee and customer safety. First on access, we temporarily closed approximately 1,400 branches, which is about one-fourth of our network nationwide, choosing locations to close based on the historical branch traffic and the physical design of each branch that would allow appropriate social distancing. Consumer and small business contact centers remain open in all other US locations to serve our customers, but wait times are higher. And we’ve deployed social distancing and safety measures in all sites to ensure we keep our employees safe. We’ve been rapidly expanding digital access and deploying new tools, including [Indecipherable] limits through mobile deposits and wires, new digital mortgage firming [Phonetic] tools and expanded e-signature support. Customers are adopting these new tools as demonstrated by a 52% increase in dollar volume of mobile deposits in March 2020 versus March 2019.

We’re providing significant credit to our clients. In the month of March alone, our commercial customers utilized over $80 billion of their loan commitments, and we’re providing accommodations for clients that need. Through April 10, we helped more than 1.3 million consumers and small business customers by deferring payments and waiving fees. We deferred over 1 million payments, representing almost $2.8 billion of principal and interest payments and provided over 900,000 fee waivers exceeding $30 million. We’ve suspended residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary auto repossessions. And we continue to work with hub, the GSEs or trade groups, others in the industry, as well as government officials and not-for-profits to identify other ways to assist customers facing financial challenges in the current environment.

We’ve extended our participation in the PPP program and hope to provide significant relief to our small business customers. We are quickly ramping up our processing capacity to respond to the significant demand we’ve seen. Through April 10, we’ve received more than 370,000 indication of — indications of interest from our customers. We are working with industry groups and the US Treasury in preparation to distribute millions of economic impact payments to Americans as quickly as possible. For those that receive checks, we’ve implemented changes to our ATMs and mobile app to make it more convenient to use those depository options instead of going into a branch.

Now turning to how we’re operating the Company and our employees. We have enabled approximately 180,000 employees to work remotely. For jobs that cannot be done through home in addition to modifying branch formats, we’ve taken significant actions to ensure safety, including enhancing social distancing measures, staggering staff and ships and implementing an enhanced cleaning program. We continue to pay all employees. We made We made a one-time cash award to approximately 165,000 employees who make less than $100,000. Additionally, as a way of recognizing muni contributions of our employees that work on the front line, we’re making additional payments to those employees. We’ve made changes to our benefit plan to support those who are being tested or those who have the virus. To assist our employees who need childcare, we granted eligible employees up to five paid business days off, so they can find childcare. We’re also providing financial support to eligible employees for those seeking childcare through their own personal networks. And we made a $10 million grant to the We Care Employee Relief Fund, which is available to employees affected by coronavirus, especially those with limited resources to help them get back on their feet with basic necessities. And we’re supporting our communities by directing $175 million in charitable donations from The Wells Fargo Foundation to help address food, shelter, small business, and housing stability as well as providing help to public health organizations fighting to contain the spread of COVID-19. Turning to what we’ve seen over the last month in the markets. As you all know, the health crisis has had a swift and severe impact on the financial markets, but the banks, including Wells Fargo are financially strong and have done a great job as many other industries have and providing continued service while many of our employees have been unable to access their offices. We also have navigated huge disruptions we saw in liquidity in most asset classes for several weeks. HQLA spreads, daily volatility, and credit spreads increased 100% to 500% versus normalized levels prior to crisis. Activity remained reasonably in HQLA, other loss, remote credit assets and high quality corporate primary issuance, but most other markets saw forced selling, high intraday volatility and bid-asks widening meaningfully. Bid programs designed to support smoothed market functioning and effective trends mission of monetary policy immediately improved risk pricing, increased dealer balance sheet capacity, decreased market volatility, and lower transaction costs. Large-scale asset purchases in treasuries and agency MBS improved secondary trading flows in HQLA, while credit-sensitive assets lagged the recovery. All of this, as well as the effective shut down of the economy directly impacted our results. Turning to the quarter. You can see that results were materially impacted by loan loss reserves, impairment of securities, and redemption of preferred securities. Our results included a reserve build of $3.1 billion for loans and debt securities, $950 million of securities impairment, predominantly related to equity securities, and a negative $0.06 impact related to the redemption of our Series K preferred stock. Within our Community Bank, as would be expected, branch traffic significantly slowed as March progressed. We had approximately half the teller volume at the end of March compared with the same period a year ago. ATM transactions were also down significantly, down approximately 17% in March, compared to a year ago. On the lending side, we originated $48 billion of residential mortgage loans, 52% for refinancing. Auto originations declined 5% from the fourth quarter with strong originations early in the quarter, more than offset by a slowdown in March. Credit card purchase volume was down 13% from the fourth quarter and down 1% from a year ago, a strong volume early in the quarter is more than offset by declines in March. Within Wealth and Investment Management, period-end deposit balances increased 30% [Phonetic] during the quarter, driven by higher retail brokerage sweeps, reflecting higher client and cash allocations. Retail brokerage transaction revenue increased 12% from the prior quarter and despite market declines, Wells Fargo Asset Management AUM still grew 2% during the quarter, driven by strong inflows into money market funds. I’ll turn to our wholesale businesses now. In trading, markets businesses were nice — were up nicely year-over-year in the first two months of the quarter, but performance was mixed in March. We had strong performance in macro trading as well as in equities due to volatility and increased flows. However, our performance and spread products suffered due to the market dislocation. Commercial loans grew $52 billion or 10% from the fourth quarter. And overall global debt capital markets activity was the strongest on record, driven by high-grade offerings from U.S. issuers whose volumes were up 63% compared to a year ago. Wells Fargo’s high-grade debt capital market’s league table rankings improved from fourth to third, with 9.2% fee-based market share during the quarter. While focused on our efforts around COVID, we continue to make significant changes inside the Company. We continue to add talent to the senior leadership team. Ellen Patterson joined us several weeks ago as our General Counsel, and we expect several more additions to the team in the coming quarter. Even with the significant amount of time being voted to our COVID response, we’re not reducing our efforts on our regulatory commitments, and we continue to move forward on improving the processes, structure, and cultural change necessary to get the work done.

As a reminder, during the quarter, we announced new organizational structure with five lines of business reporting directly to me. I’ve also spoken of our business reviews we’ve had put in place. Those agendas have changed and are now oriented towards issues related to operating in the current stressed environment. As we settle into this environment and have some line of sight to the recovery, we will re-engage with the work I discussed last quarter. We turn to the asset cap now. John will provide more details on how we’re managing in this environment, given the constraints, but here are some highlights. We are focused on doing all we can for our clients, while satisfying the requirements and to do this, we make decisions each day on balance sheet allocation. As a reminder, the asset cap is measured on a two-quarter daily average basis and must be below $1.952 trillion at the end of the quarter. On March 31, that calculation was estimated $1.943 trillion. In mid-March, as the crisis began to evolve, we first saw slow increases in deposits and drawdowns in committed lending facilities, and both of those accelerated as the crisis deepened. At the end of the quarter, we had $1.981 trillion in assets. John will discuss this in more detail, but we’re taking a number of actions to ensure we stay below the cap. We started the quarter with a strong capital position, including a CET1 ratio of 11.1%. With the strong growth in assets during the quarter, materially wider spreads, as well as lower earnings, our CET1 ratio declined to 10.7%, still above the regulatory minimum of 9% and our current internal target of 10%. As you know, we suspended our share buyback as we focused on helping our customers get through these challenging times. I’m sure you still — you’ll want to discuss our capital plans going forward, but as you know, we submitted our 2020 capital plan earlier this month and the results will be published by the Federal Reserve Board in June. As I think about what the future holds, here are few thoughts. We’ve entered into a world we haven’t seen before. Much of the economy is essentially closed. Consumer spend is down over 25% year-over-year this past week, with food and drug increasing and other spend down significantly. New auto sales in the month of March were down 32% in February, manufacturing has turned downward with ISM March reading of 49.1%, as businesses cut back on orders, commodity prices are down 24%, speaking to the weakness in global demand. Unemployment is growing beyond what we’ve traditionally modeled, and while there is hope that this is time-bound by shelter-in-place orders, we don’t know what the timeframe is or how quickly the economy will recover when these orders are lifted. What we do know is the contraction is real and we must do all we can to be safe and to ensure we do our part to help recover as quickly as possible. It’s equally important to note the response is also beyond what we’ve historically seen. Banks have provided significant amounts of credit liquidity, banks have deferred payments on loans, waived fees, made numerous other accommodations for customers in need. The response from the Federal Reserve has been fast, comprehensive in scope, and significant in size. And the response of Congress has been equally impressive and their actions are just beginning to provide the support necessary for many that will unfold quickly. The question remains what this means for our future. What’s important is controlling the spread of the virus, so the economy can reopen. We’re hopeful that our actions, those of others and especially government support should provide needed relief and help many customers bridge this difficult period, but the length of the shutdown will ultimately determine the severity. What we do know is our strong levels of capital and liquidity position enable us to support our customers and the broader U.S. economy. We will be closely evaluating our assumptions regarding our allowance for credit losses as we move forward and the actual level of losses we incur will be driven by how long this period lasts and the effectiveness of the support from government and private government and private industry. Sitting here today, there are many unknowns and the year will look quite different than we expected the last time we spoke, but as I said, we’re focused on delivering for our customers and communities to get through these unprecedented times. And we remain committed to the financial and performance improvements we’ve discussed as we get beyond this crisis. Thanks again to all my partners at Wells Fargo that have been working tirelessly. And I’ll pass it on to John.

John R. Shrewsberry — Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Charlie and good morning everyone. Charlie covered the information provided in the initial pages of the supplement related to the actions we’re taking to support our customers, employees and communities during the pandemic.

So I’m going to start on Page 6. As we highlight on this page, we had a number of significant items in the first quarter that impacted our results. We had $4 billion of provision expense for credit losses, reflecting the expected impact that these unprecedented times could have on our customers’ credit worthiness. We had $950 million of securities impairment predominantly related to equity securities reflecting lower market valuations.

While deferred compensation plan investment results did not meaningfully impact the bottom line, they increased net losses from equity securities by $621 million and reduced employee benefits expense by $598 million. We had $464 million of operating losses, which were down $1.5 billion from the fourth quarter that included elevated litigation accruals. We had $460 — we had a $463 million gain on the sale of residential mortgage loans, which had previously been designated as held for sale. Mortgage banking income declined $404 million from the fourth quarter, driven by mark-to-market losses on loans held for sale and higher MSR asset valuation losses as a result of assumption updates primarily prepayment estimates. Finally, we redeemed our Series K preferred stock, which reduced EPS by $0.06 per share, as a result of the elimination of the purchase accounting discount recorded on these shares at the time of the Wachovia acquisition.

Even after factoring in the COVID-19-related impacts experienced during the first quarter, as we highlight on Page 7, our CET1 ratio remained 170 basis points above the regulatory minimum and our LCR ratio was 21% above the regulatory minimum. These surpluses are noteworthy given the regulatory minimums they’re based upon are established to ensure financial institutions maintain sufficient resources to withstand severely adverse economic and market conditions.

Turning to Page 8. I’ll be covering the income statement drivers throughout the call. But I want to highlight that our effective income tax rate was 19.5% in the first quarter and included net discrete income tax expense of $141 million. I’ll be highlighting most of the balance sheet drivers on Page 9 throughout the call, but I will note here that the economic environment our customers are facing due to COVID-19 caused our balance sheet to expand as loan demand and deposit inflows increased significantly late in the first quarter.

On Page 10, we highlight how we’re helping our customers while managing under the asset cap that’s been in place since early 2018. Driven by strong loan demand — loan growth in March, our total assets grew $53.8 billion from year-end to $1.981 trillion. As Charlie highlighted, even with this growth, we continue to operate in compliance with the asset cap of $1.952 trillion as compliance is measured at each quarter-end based on a two-quarter daily average. As of March 31, the two-quarter daily average for our assets was $1.943 trillion.

During these challenging times, we expect loan and deposit growth could continue, but cannot provide guidance on the level of growth. And we’re actively working to create balance sheet capacity to help our customers. It’s worth noting that the high rate of growth in line [Phonetic] utilization by our commercial clients is backed off since credit markets have reopened. We appreciate the targeted action the Federal Reserve took last week, which will provide additional flexibility for us to make small business loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and the forthcoming Main Street business lending program. We have and will continue to take actions to manage the size of our balance sheet. For example, we’ve exited Correspondent non-conforming mortgage originations, which gives us the ability to better meet the mortgage financing needs of our existing customers. And similar to the actions we took in early 2018, we’re reducing the lower liquidity value deposits, particularly deposits from other financial institutions, and we’ve also reduced our securities finance footprint.

Let’s look at the drivers of the balance sheet growth we had in the first quarter, starting with average loans on Page 11. Average loans increased $8.5 billion from the fourth quarter, driven by commercial loans. Given the significant growth that occurred late in the quarter related to a change in borrowing behavior caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m going to spend more time describing period-end trends starting on Page 12. Period-end loans increased $61.6 billion or 6% from a year ago and $47.6 billion or 5% from the fourth quarter. Commercial loans grew $52 billion or 10% from the fourth quarter as balance sheet declines early in the first quarter were more than offset by strong growth late in the quarter. The growth in commercial loans in the first quarter included more than $80 billion of borrower draw activity in the month of March on commercial banking and corporate investment banking loans. Revolving loan utilization in Wholesale Banking was 48.6% in March, up 860 basis points from December. And as I mentioned, during the first two weeks of April, we’ve seen these draws slow. Consumer loans were down $4.4 billion or 1% from the fourth quarter as declines in credit card loans, consumer real estate loans and other revolving loans were partially offset by growth in auto loans.

I’ll highlight the drivers of the linked-quarter trends in more detail starting on Page 13. The first mortgage loan portfolio decreased $927 million from the prior quarter as refinancing-led paydowns more than offset $14.3 billion of held-for-investment mortgage loan originations. Junior lien mortgage loans were down $982 million from the fourth quarter as continued paydowns more than offset new originations and $1.8 billion of draws on existing lines, which was up meaningfully late in the first quarter. Credit card loans declined $2.4 billion from the fourth quarter, driven by seasonality and fewer new account openings. our Auto portfolio continued to grow, while we maintained our credit discipline with balances up $695 million from the fourth quarter. However, as Charlie highlighted, originations declined 5% from the fourth quarter, with strong originations in the first quarter — early in the first quarter, more than offset by a slowdown in March due to the pandemic.

Turning to commercial loans on Page 14. C&I loans were up $50.9 billion from the fourth quarter with broad-based growth across business lines, largely driven by draws of revolving lines as clients reacted to the economic slowdown associated with the pandemic. Commercial real estate loans were up $1.8 billion from the fourth quarter, with growth in both CRE mortgage and construction loans. Given the focus on commercial loan draws and exposure to industries that have been particularly hard hit as a result of the pandemic, we’re providing more details on certain of our industry exposures starting on Page 15. We typically disclose the industry breakdown of our C&I and lease financing portfolio in our quarterly SEC filings, but are also providing the industry breakdown of our total commitments on this slide. I’d note that not all unfunded loan commitments are unilaterally exercisable by borrowers. For example, certain revolvers contain features that require the customer to post additional collateral in order to access the full amount of the commitment.

While many areas of the economy are being impacted by the pandemic, the next few slides provide details on the industries with escalated monitoring. Starting with oil and gas on Page 16, as of March 31, we had $14.3 billion of loans outstanding to the oil and gas industry. The size of our portfolio was down 20% from $17.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, which was also when oil prices were low. As of the end of the first quarter, 47% of our portfolio were loans to the exploration and production sector; 41% to midstream; and 12% to services. I’ll provide more detail on the performance of this portfolio later on the call. We had $27.8 billion of retail loans outstanding at the end of the first quarter, which included $5.8 billion to restaurants. This includes $3.9 billion to limited service restaurants commonly referred to as fast food restaurants typically with the drive-thru, which have been — which have largely remained open across the country, while other restaurant formats have been more impacted with service limited to delivery or pickup.

Turning to the entertainment and recreation industry on Slide 17. We had a total of $16.2 billion of loans outstanding at the end of the first quarter with less than 1% to cruise lines. We had $11.9 billion of loans outstanding to the transportation industry as of March 31, which included $2.4 billion to air transportation. We’re also closely monitoring our commercial real estate portfolio, which we highlight on Slide 18. At the end of the first quarter, we had $14.1 billion of loans outstanding Billion dollars of loans outstanding to retail, excluding shopping centers with our commercial real estate mortgage — within the commercial real estate mortgage portfolio and $10.6 billion in loans outstanding for the hotel, motel industry. Within our $20.8 billion construction portfolio, we had $7.1 billion of loans outstanding in apartments. Turning to deposits on Page 19, average deposits increased 6% from a year ago and 1% from the fourth quarter. Typically we experienced linked quarter seasonal declines in average deposits at our Wholesale Banking and WIM business, but all of our deposit gathering businesses grew in the first quarter. This growth included the late quarter impacts of flight-to-quality deposits across all business lines following the emergence of COVID-19, as well as the inflow of deposits associated with corporate and commercial loan draws. Our average deposit costs declined 10 basis points from the fourth quarter with declines across all of our major — all of our lines of business. We had larger declines in Wholesale Banking and WIM, while our Retail Banking deposit costs declined at a slower pace, they were lower to begin with, then continued to be impacted from promotional pricing in early 2019, most of which will expire in the second quarter.

On Page 20, we provide details on period-end deposits, which better reflect the strong growth we had at the end of the first quarter with total deposits up $53.9 billion or 4% from year-end. Wholesale Banking deposits were up $13.5 billion from the fourth quarter, driven by Commercial Banking and commercial real estate revolving line draws, partially offset by lower financial institutions’ deposits, reflecting actions taken to manage the asset cap. Consumer & Small Business Banking deposits increased $41.1 billion or 5% from the fourth quarter, including higher retail banking deposits, largely driven by growth in high-yield savings in interest-bearing checking. Wealth and Investment Management deposit growth was driven by higher cash balances from brokerage clients. Net interest income increased $112 million from the fourth quarter, reflecting $356 million higher hedge ineffectiveness accounting results attributable to the level of market rates and differences in basis and notional on swaps hedging our long-term debt; $84 million of lower MBS premium amortization, resulting from lower realized prepays, partially offset by balance sheet repricing, including the impact of the lower interest rate environment as our assets repriced down faster than our liabilities and from one fewer day in the quarter. The low rate environment could continue to put pressure on our net interest income, but we’re managing our interest rate exposure to minimize the impact as much as possible. Given the current market volatility and uncertainty, we are withdrawing our prior 2020 net interest income guidance. While we’re currently not providing guidance on our expectations for net interest income for this year, we will provide more insights regarding developments throughout the year.

Turning to Page 22, noninterest income declined $2.3 billion from the fourth quarter, driven by a $1.9 billion decline in net gains from equity securities and $404 million of lower mortgage banking income. Let me explain these declines in more detail, starting with mortgage banking. Lower mortgage banking income reflected unrealized losses of approximately $143 million on residential loans and $62 million on commercial loans held for sale due to illiquid market conditions and a widening of credit spreads. This impact is recorded in net gain on mortgage loan originations and the $143 million loss reduced the production margin we report on residential held for sale originations. Absent this impact, our production margin would have increased as origination demand exceeded capacity during the first quarter. Mortgage banking results also reflected a $192 million of higher losses on the valuation of our MSR asset as a result of assumption updates, primarily prepayment estimates. I would note that we ended the first quarter with a $62 billion of mortgage loan application pipeline, which was up $29 billion or 88% from the fourth quarter. We provided details on the net losses from equity securities on Page 23. We had $1.4 billion of net losses from equity securities in the quarter, which included $621 million of largely P&L neutral deferred comp plan investment losses. Net losses from equity securities also included $935 million of impairments, reflecting lower market valuation. The impairments on venture capital, private equity, and certain wholesale businesses represented 17% of the carrying values of these businesses’ portfolio investments subject to the impairment assessment. Turning to expenses on Page 24, our expenses declined $2.6 billion from the fourth quarter. Operating losses declined $1.5 billion from the fourth quarter, which included elevation — elevated litigation accruals. Personnel expense, which is typically seasonally elevated in the first quarter, declined $494 million from the fourth quarter, driven by lower employee benefits expense. The decline in employee benefits expense was driven by $861 million of lower deferred comp expense, which was partially offset by $544 million of seasonally higher payroll taxes and 401(K) matching expenses. We also had lower expenses in a variety of other areas, including commission and incentive comp, outside professional services, technology and equipment, and as you would expect, travel and entertainment. The enhanced benefits and payments we provided to employees in March as part of our response to COVID-19 did not meaningfully impact our expenses in the first quarter, but we currently expect that they will have a greater impact beginning in the second quarter and through the remainder of this year. While these costs will add to our expense base, the actions we took were the right thing to do to support our employees. Before discussing our business segment starting on Page 25, I want to note that as a result of the new flatter organizational structure that was announced in February, we will be updating our operating segments when we complete the transition and are managed in accordance with the new five business segment structures. Community Banking earnings declined $274 million from the fourth quarter, reflecting higher provision expense as well as net losses from equity securities. On Page 26, we provide our Community Banking metrics. I’ll start by noting that as always our digital, mobile, and primary consuming checking customers are reported on a one-month lag, so the numbers reported here for first quarter, did not capture the change in customer behavior we experienced in March due to COVID-19. For example, our customers have shifted to depositing checks through our mobile app and the dollar volume of mobile checks deposited increased over 40% in March, compared with February. Turning to Page 27, teller and ATM transactions are reported through March, which is when we reduced our branch hours and temporarily closed approximately one-fourth of our branches as a result of COVID-19, which resulted in an approximate 50% decline in teller volume during the final weeks of the first quarter, compared with a year ago. Our customers also meaningfully reduced their card spending late in the first quarter due to the impact of the pandemic. During the first two months of the year, credit card volumes were up from a year ago, while March 2020 volumes declined approximately 15% from March 2019, resulting in first quarter credit card purchase volumes being down 1% from a year ago. We also had meaningful shifts in customer spending in March with the grocery and pharmacy spending increasing, while all other categories were down from a year ago. Debit card spending trends were similarly impacted but the change in spend was less significant with year-over-year growth in January and February and a 5% decline in year-over-year volumes in March. Similar to credit card, debit card spending shifted significantly to grocery in March, but the growth in this category started to slow in the last week of the month. Turning to Page 28, Wholesale Banking earnings declined $2.2 billion from the fourth quarter, reflecting a $2.2 billion increase in provision expense. I’ve already highlighted the strong loan and deposit growth from our commercial customers in the first quarter and we also raised $47 billion of debt capital for our clients. Wealth and Investment Management earnings increased $209 million from the fourth quarter. During the first quarter, we experienced strong demand from clients for liquid products. Period-end deposit balances increased 13% from the fourth quarter, reflecting a higher cash allocation and brokerage client assets. And assets under management in our Wells Fargo Asset Management business grew significantly, driven by over $34 billion of inflows into our money market funds. Despite the market volatility, closed referred investment assets into WIM from the Consumer Bank partnership increased on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis and flows into our retail brokerage advisory business remained positive in the first quarter. As a reminder, retail brokerage advisory assets are priced at the beginning of the quarter. So, first quarter results reflected market valuations as of January 1 and second quarter results will reflect market valuations as of April 1. Turning to Page 30, our net charge-off rate was up 6 basis points from the fourth quarter to 38 basis points, predominantly driven by higher C&I losses, primarily related to higher losses in our oil and gas portfolio, reflecting significant gas portfolio, reflecting significant declines in oil prices. We had net recoveries in all of our commercial and consumer real estate portfolios and lower losses in our auto portfolio. The increase in credit card losses from the fourth quarter included seasonality. Non-accrual loans increased $810 million from the fourth quarter to 61 basis points of total loans, which was up 5 basis points from the fourth quarter and down 12 basis points from a year ago. Commercial non-accruals increased $621 million, predominantly driven by the economic impact of the pandemic. Consumer non-accrual increased $189 million, predominantly driven by higher non-accruals in the real estate 1-to-4 family first mortgage loan portfolio as the implementation of CECL required PCI loans to be classified as non-accruing based on performance. On Page 31, we provide detail on the performance of our oil and gas portfolio. Oil and gas loans outstanding increased 5% linked quarter and 7% from a year ago, reflecting increased utilization rates, driven by the impact of COVID-19 and the decline in oil prices. Total commitments declined, reflecting a weaker credit environment. The significant decline in oil prices in the first quarter resulted in early signs of credit deterioration, particularly in the E&P sector. Total oil and gas net charge-offs increased $112 million in the first quarter to $186 million. Non-accruals declined $66 million from the fourth quarter, due to the higher net charge-offs as well as paydowns, partially offset by new downgrades to non-accrual status in the first quarter. Approximately 84% of non-accrual loans were current on payments during the quarter. Criticized loans increased 23% from the fourth quarter, predominantly reflecting increases in the E&P sector. On Page 32, we highlight our adoption of CECL. At the end of the first quarter, the allowance for loans and debt securities was $12.2 billion. $12 billion of this allowance was for loans and unfunded commitments. And our allowance coverage ratio was 1.19% of loans. We added $3.1 billion to our allowance for credit losses since the adoption of CECL on January 1. This increase was driven by a number of factors, including economic sensitivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated impact to industries most adversely affected by the pandemic, our exposure to the oil and gas industry, draws on loan commitments during the quarter, which were the primary driver of commercial loan growth, and $141 million reserve build for debt securities reflecting economic and market conditions. Turning to capital on Page 33. Even after a multi-year program to return excess capital to shareholders, our CET1 ratio was 10.7% at the end of the first quarter, which continued to be above the regulatory minimum of 9% and our current internal target of 10%. Our period-end common shares outstanding were down 38 million shares from the fourth quarter. On March 15, we, along with the other members of the Financial Services Forum, suspended share repurchases through the end of the second quarter. In summary, while our results in the first quarter were impacted by the economic and market uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we maintained strong liquidity and capital. Our priority is to continue to use our financial strength to help the US economy by serving our customers, supporting our employees and delegating to our communities. And Charlie and I will now take your questions.

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

Operator, do you want to open it up for questions?

