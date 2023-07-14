Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q2 2023 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $20.5 billion.
Net income grew 57% to $4.93 billion while EPS rose 67% to $1.25.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.
Average loans increased 2% YoY to $945.9 billion while average deposits were down 7% to $1.34 trillion.
The stock was up 3% in premarket hours on Friday following the earnings report.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q2 2023 earnings
Diversified healthcare company UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance. Second-quarter revenues grew 16%
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q2 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported net revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $41.3 billion. Net income rose 67% to $14.5 billion and
IBM is all set to report Q2 results next week. What’s in cards
Of late, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) has been laser-focused on hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, after transforming itself into a diversified technology firm through multiple corporate reorganizations, including