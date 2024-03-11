What to expect when General Mills (GIS) reports Q3 2024 earnings results

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stayed green on Monday. The stock has dropped 17% over the past 12 months. The food company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, before markets open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $4.96 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net sales of $5.1 billion reported in the same period a year ago. In the second quarter of 2024, net sales decreased 2% year-over-year to $5.1 billion.
Earnings
The consensus estimate for EPS in Q3 2024 is $1.04, which compares to adjusted EPS of $0.97 reported in the year-ago quarter. In Q2 2024, adjusted EPS rose 14% to $1.25.
Points to note
In the second quarter of 2024, General Mills’ organic sales fell 2%, reflecting lower pound volume and tough year-ago comparisons. The company expects organic sales in the second half of 2024 to be roughly in line with Q2 results.
Last quarter, the Cheerios-owner saw organic sales decline in its North America Retail and Pet segments, while in the North America Foodservice and International segments, sales remained in line with the comparable year-ago period.
GIS expects organic sales growth in the North America Retail segment for the second half of the year to be in line with Q2 results, with a modest improvement in volume.
Organic sales in the Pet segment are expected to see a sequential slowdown in the second half of the year, mainly due to tough year-ago comparisons, which does not bode well for the third quarter of 2024. Pet parent mobility and value-seeking behaviors have been creating headwinds for this segment.
Meanwhile, organic sales growth in the Foodservice and International segments is expected to see a pickup during the latter half of the year, which could be a positive for Q3. The company has been seeing resilience in away-from-home demand.
General Mills’ efforts in driving growth through its Accelerate strategy are yielding positive results. The company continues to invest in building its brands, including nine of those which generate over $1 billion in sales. It is driving product innovation with new launches across cereal, snacking, and pet food. It is also investing in ecommerce, marketing and supply chain capabilities.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Adobe (ADBE) is gearing up to report Q1 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect
Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is preparing to report earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company is successfully monetizing its artificial intelligence initiatives after integrating
What to expect when Lennar Corporation (LEN) reports Q1 2024 earnings
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) turned red in midday trade on Friday. The stock has gained 17% over the past three months. The homebuilder is scheduled to report its first quarter
DocuSign (DOCU) reports higher Q4 revenue and profit; guides Q1, FY25
eSignature service provider DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter