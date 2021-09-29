Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WOR Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Q1 2022 earnings call dated Sep. 29, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Worthington Industries First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be able to listen only until the question-and-answer session of the conference call. This conference is being recorded at the request of Worthington Industries. If anyone objects, you may disconnect at this time.
I would now like to introduce Mr. Marcus Rogier, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Rogier, you may begin.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
MU Earnings: Micron delivers stronger-than-expected Q4 results but stock dips
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Tuesday said its fourth-quarter revenues and profit increased in double-digits, aided by strong demand growth. The results also came in above the market's projection, but
iFIT Health & Fitness to raise $600 mln in IPO. Here’s what you need to know
The technology and healthcare industries have dominated the IPO market in the recent past, but it seems the spotlight is shifting to fitness and wellness. After a few closely-watched market
Ford (F): Aside from new EV investments, here are a few other reasons to keep an eye on this stock
Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were up 1.6% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 63% year-to-date and 118% over the past 12 months. A day ago the company