Xerox Corp (XRX) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) Q4 2020 earnings call

Presentation:

Xerox Holdings Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call hosted by John Visentin, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He is joined by Xavier Heiss, Chief Financial Officer.

John Visentin — Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining the call. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Times of adversity require working in unison and I couldn’t be prouder of the way our team came together. We put our strategy to the test in 2020, demonstrating we can deliver positive earnings per share and free cash flow while protecting our people, returning capital to shareholders and continuing to invest in our future.

The team’s discipline allowed us to turn on a dime, tightly controlling expenses while steadfastly supporting clients. To summarize the full-year results, GAAP EPS from continuing operations totaled $0.84, down a $1.94 from 2019 and adjusted EPS was a $1.41, down $2.14 from 2019. Operating cash flow from continuing operations was $548 million, down $696 million year-over-year and free cash flow was $474 million, down $705 million year-over-year.

Adjusted operating margin was 6.6%, down 650 basis points year-over-year. We generated $450 million in gross cost savings meeting our target for the year. Over the last 2.5 years, Project Own It has generated $1.4 billion in savings freeing up cash to reinvest in our operations, targeted adjacencies and innovation.