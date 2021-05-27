Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Xiaomi Corp (01810) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
1810 Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Xiaomi Corp (HKG: 01810) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May. 26, 2021 Corporate Participants: Wang Xiang — President Alain Lam — Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chairman of Airstar Digital Technology Unidentified…
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Nordstrom (JWN) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $3 billion. The company reported a net loss of $166 million, or $1.05
Intuit (INTU) Q3 results miss estimates; revenue up 39%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. But the results missed Wall Street's estimates. At $4.17 billion, third-quarter revenues
Here’s what these airline companies expect in the coming months
The airline industry is gradually picking up pace after a tough period and even though a full recovery will take time, companies are seeing improvements in travel trends and they