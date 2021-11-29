Xilinx (XLNX) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) reported total revenue of $936 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was up 22% year-over-year.
GAAP net income rose 21% YoY to $235 million while EPS rose 19% to $0.94. Adjusted EPS rose 29% to $1.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) intends to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction.
Due to the pending acquisition, Xilinx is not providing forward-looking guidance. The transaction is expected to close by calendar year end.
