Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Yelp (YELP) Q4 2022 earnings decline despite higher revenues
Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) has reported a decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the business information platform’s revenues increased.
The company reported a net income of $20.1 million or $0.28 per share for the December quarter, compared to $23.2 million or $0.30 per share a year earlier. Net revenues increased to $309.1 million in the latest quarter from $273.4 million in the same period of last year.
“Looking ahead, we’re confident in our plan to drive profitable growth over the long term as we deliver on our mission to connect consumers with local businesses,” said Yelp’s CEO Jeremy Stoppelman.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Should you buy Shopify (SHOP) stock ahead of earnings?
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) played an important role in enabling small and medium businesses to get better visibility when shoppers rushed to eCommerce platforms after the coronavirus outbreak. Though the
AbbVie sees near-term slowdown; looks prepared to tackle patent expiration
AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has delivered yet another quarter of strong top-line and earnings performance but issued cautious guidance for fiscal 2023 citing an estimated drop in sales due to
Hasbro (HAS) is set to report Q4 earnings this week; here are a few things to note
Shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) have fallen 39% over the past 12 months and 12% over the past one month. The company is slated to report its fourth quarter