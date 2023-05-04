Yelp Inc. (YELP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call dated

Corporate participants:

James Miln — Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Jeremy Stoppelman — Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

David Schwarzbach — Chief Financial Officer

Jed Nachman — Chief Operating Officer

Analysts:

Colin Sebastian — Baird — Analyst

Sergio Segura — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Presentation:

Operator

I’d now like to hand over to James Miln, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

James Miln — Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on Yelp’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining me today are Yelp’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Stoppelman; Chief Financial Officer, David Schwarzbach; and Chief Operating Officer, Jed Nachman. We published a shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website and with the SEC and hope everyone had a chance to read it. We’ll provide some brief opening comments and then turn to your questions.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Jeremy.

Jeremy Stoppelman — Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, James, and welcome, everyone. Yelp had a great start to the year with strong first quarter financial results and considerable product momentum. So far, we’ve already rolled out more than a dozen new product updates in 2023. Our performance-based ad products and high-intent audience continued to generate robust advertiser demand in the first quarter.

Net revenue increased by 13% year-over-year to $312 million, representing a record for the sixth quarter in a row. We delivered this performance with a net loss of $1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $54 million.

In the first quarter, we leaned into our roadmap to deliver value to advertisers across our key categories. These efforts resulted in the recent launch of Yelp Guaranteed, which provides consumers with even greater confidence when hiring service pros. Advertising revenue growth from Services businesses accelerated from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 15% year-over-year. The Home Services category was particularly strong with 25% year-over-year revenue growth.

Advertising revenue from Restaurants, Retail & Other businesses increased by 10% year-over-year. Our portfolio of down-funnel ad products resonated with SMB and multi-location advertisers in the first quarter and we continued to make progress against our initiative to drive sales through our most efficient channels.

Self-serve revenue increased by approximately 25% year-over-year and multi-location revenue increased by approximately 15% year-over-year. After increasing our investment in the consumer experience in 2022, our teams hit the ground running in 2023 by introducing a number of exciting new product and feature updates to make Yelp even more engaging and useful for users.

We’ve rolled out new ways for consumers to contribute to and interact with our trusted content, including interactive review topic suggestions, a video review format and new review reacting. AI presents a great opportunity to enhance our search and discovery experiences for consumers. Leveraging our rich first-party dataset, we improved our search suggestions and applied LLM technology to showcase even more relevant review highlights in the first quarter.

We also added a Surprise me feature to assist with restaurant discovery. These updates represent the most significant product momentum we’ve had on the consumer side of our business in recent years and we continue to have a robust pipeline of projects for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

In summary, Yelp standout performance in the first quarter with faster revenue growth than many of our advertising peers demonstrates the value of our broad-based local ad platform. I’m incredibly proud of the Yelp team which has established a track record of consistent execution. With our strong results and significant product innovation in the first quarter, I’m confident in our ability to drive long-term profitable growth.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to David.

David Schwarzbach — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jeremy. First quarter net revenue increased by 13% year-over-year to $312 million, $2 million above the high-end of our outlook range. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% year-over-year to $54 million, $4 million above the high-end of our outlook range. Topline growth was predominantly driven by an increase in average revenue per location and to a lesser extent an increase in paying advertising locations which reached 554,000.

In Services, ad revenue increased by 15% year-over-year to a record $184 million, driven by balanced growth across paying advertising location and average revenue per location.

In RR&O, ad revenue increased by 10% year-over-year to $114 million, driven by growth in average revenue per location, but partially offset by a decrease in paying advertising locations as restaurants and retailers continue to face elevated input costs.

Recent volatility in our ad clicks and average CPC metrics further moderated in the first quarter. Ad clicks increased by 1% year-over-year, while average CPCs increased by 14% year-over-year.

Turning to expenses. First quarter expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2022, in part due to a number of seasonal expense drivers, including payroll taxes and marketing spend, as well as relatively low employee attrition. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, total costs and expenses increased by 13%, largely reflecting our hiring efforts in 2022. While employee attrition has been trending lower than anticipated, we expect headcount to be approximately flat year-over-year by the end of 2023.

We further reduced our real estate footprint in the first quarter and incurred an impairment charge of approximately $4 million related to abandonment of the right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements of a portion of our San Francisco office space. We now expect the office space reductions we have completed to date will contribute an aggregate of approximately $26 million to $28 million of annual GAAP expense savings in 2023 and 2024, of which we realized approximately $6 million in the first quarter.

We also remain focused on reducing stock-based compensation, as a percentage of revenue to less than 8% by the end of 2025. To achieve this, we are focusing our product development hiring efforts outside of the Bay Area, particularly in the UK and Canada, as well as adjusting our overall mix of compensation.

Returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases remains an important element of our overall capital allocation strategy. In the first quarter, we repurchased $50 million worth of shares at an average purchase price $29.40. As of March 31, 2023, we had $232 million remaining under our existing share repurchase authorization. We plan to continue repurchasing shares throughout the remainder of the year, subject to market and economic conditions.

Turning to our outlook, we expect net revenue will be in the range of $320 million to $330 million in the second quarter as our product-led initiatives continue to drive robust advertiser demand. For the full year, we are raising our outlook range and now expect net revenue to be in the range of $1.295 billion to $1.315 billion, reflecting our first quarter outperformance balanced against continued macro uncertainties.

Turning to margin, we expect second quarter expenses to be relatively consistent with the first quarter as lower payroll tax expense will be offset by lower than expected employee attrition and higher sales commissions, reflecting strong advertiser acquisition trends. As a result, we anticipate adjusted EBITDA will grow sequentially to be in the range of $60 million to $70 million in the second quarter. In the second half of the year, we expect expenses will decrease from the first half due to seasonality, including lower sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter. Together with our expected revenue growth, we anticipate adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $290 million to $310 million for the full year.

In closing, Yelp’s first quarter results demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our broad-based local advertising platform and product-led strategy. We continue to be pleased with the execution of our teams, which has enabled us to deliver strong financial performance in the face of ongoing macro uncertainties and gives us continued confidence in our ability to drive shareholder value over the long-term.

With that, operator, please open up the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question and that comes from Colin Sebastian with Baird. Your line is open.

Colin Sebastian — Baird — Analyst

Thanks. Good afternoon. I have a couple of questions. I guess, first off, looking at the trend lines in CPCs and clicks, as they converge a bit, it looks like at least on track to converge over the next couple of quarters. Is that the right way to think about it? And are your initiatives there still continuing to try to drive higher impression volumes and lower prices?

And then on the Home Services, just trying to understand, perhaps the disparity between Request-a-Quote and overall Home services’ strength and the acceleration there, if you could talk about maybe the dynamic between those two factors? Thank you.

David Schwarzbach — Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Colin, this is David. Starting off on CPCs and clicks, we were definitely pleased to see clicks and CPCs moderate and for clicks to return to growth in the first quarter. As you know, advertisers provide us with budget and then we run and asking [Phonetic] to find the market clearing price for a given visitor at a given time in a given category in a given geography. And we are focused on ensuring that we’re delivering value to advertisers and optimizing the deployment of their budget. So we have made significant investments as you can tell from these results and continuing to refine the mechanism by which we run those auctions and all of the data that we ingest in order to ensure that we’re doing it as efficiently as possible.

So we do believe that we have a significant roadmap of additional initiatives to continue to drive value, but I just want to underscore that we will continue to allow the auction to optimize the price and number of clicks. So that will play out over the coming quarters. And of course, we believe that delivering value to advertisers is fundamental to ensuring that they not only stay with us, but they increase their budget and just hand down one point. We continue to see very strong revenue per paying advertising location, average revenue per paying advertising location in the first quarter, so we think that continues to reflect value that we’re delivering.

Jeremy Stoppelman — Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Colin, this is Jeremy. I’ll take a stab at your second question around Home Services. Appreciate you calling that out, that was a real bright spot in Q1. We saw revenue up 25% year-over-year, and in the services category more broadly it was 15% year-over-year. So we’re feeling really great about advertiser demand. Clearly, they are seeing that our leads are high quality or down-funnel that the consumers that they’re interacting with are motivated.

But that said, we’re also working on the product side to continually improve our offering, both on the ad matching side which is underlying Request-a-Quote, but then also on Request-a-Quote itself streamlining things you may have seen in our product announcements in there with passwordless login, so that reduces friction.

There was also a really big initiative that we’ve started rolling out called Yelp Guaranteed, where we stand behind service providers, advertisers and help them close that business with consumers by offering Yelp Guarantee. You can imagine — this could particularly help a newer business and maybe hasn’t had the chance to build up the reputation in the same way as someone more established. So we do have a lot of investments in that area to continue to grow the overall number of request to close. Obviously, macro plays a role here and I think if you look across the other peer group of companies, there is soft trends out there. But even despite the overall consumer demand, I think we’re making really good progress on the product side, and we’re certainly seeing the demand from businesses remain quite strong and gaining share there.

Colin Sebastian — Baird — Analyst

Thanks, Jeremy. Thanks, David.

[Operator Instructions] We now turn to Justin Patterson with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Sergio Segura — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Thank you. This is Sergio Segura on for Justin. We had two questions. Thanks for the color in the letter about the product initiatives. I’m wondering if you could talk about which products you’re most excited about in 2023, maybe from a revenue perspective, which ones are expected to provide the most growth there?

And then secondly, just on the Self-serve channel, you noted strength in record customer acquisition in that channel. I was hoping you could talk about your expectations later in the year [Indecipherable] expect continued strength there just amid a weakening macro? Thank you.

Jeremy Stoppelman — Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

All right. Maybe I can take a stab at your first question here. This is Jeremy again. Thanks, Sergio. Product initiatives that I’m most excited about in 2023, well, we obviously listed out a whole bunch of things that launched in Q1. And that’s just Q1. So we’re really just getting started here. Product velocity, I would say is outstanding, really proud of the product and engineering team coming out of the gate this year really strong. And I think that’s reflected in some of the projects that you see there. Yelp Guaranteed, on top of the list, very exciting, reducing friction with passwordless login, and adding video to the review flow. I mean, the list goes on. So I won’t rattle them off. But certainly if you haven’t dove in there, take a look at that.

Beyond that, there continue to be themes, areas that we have considerable investment and as far as what can have impact. We’ve always seen really great return from investing in our ad tech stack. So making ads more efficient, better matching works better for consumers, but creates inventory out of thin air. So there is a lot of leverage in that area and we keep finding more and more opportunity.

I think it’s also worth noting, the way that we’re investing is not just quarter-to-quarter or even year-to-year, we do have a pipeline that extends over multiple years. So we’re thinking about things, what can we deliver next quarter, but then we’re also thinking about what are we going to deliver in ’24 and we have projects even that go beyond that. So it’s really an overall portfolio approach.

And now we have several quarter track record of delivering revenue growth led by product and engineering. So we feel really great about where we’re at. And I think also if you look at the employee retention side, it’s like we’re keeping a lot of our senior folks. The market for engineering labor has really changed dramatically and that means we have well-trained people that have been around Yelp and know how to operate, executing and I think that’s part of what’s behind of the innovation you’re seeing today.

Jed Nachman — Chief Operating Officer

Great. And this is Jed, Sergio. I can take that question on Self-serve. Obviously, overall, we’re really pleased with the results in the Self-serve channel during the first quarter. 25% year-over-year growth was a standout there. I would say, as a part of our product and engineering growth strategy, we’ve continued to improve on that Self-serve offering, improving the conversion flows, demonstrating the value without the need to engage with the salesperson, we experimented with some various push strategies and email strategies over the quarter which showed some positive retention results and spend results. And we’ve also focused on delivering value to advertisers through high quality ad clicks. And we talked about the quality a lot and it’s one thing to get an ad click, but we want to make sure those customers actually feel the impact of that ad click. And there is — as Jeremy mentioned, we do have a strong pipeline. We not only have things that we’re going to be working on in the near term, but a pretty broad toolbox to go after over the coming quarters. So we feel really strong about where we stand with the Self-service channel.

Sergio Segura — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys.

[Operator Instructions] We have no further — we have a follow-up question from Justin Patterson. Please go ahead.

Sergio Segura — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Great. Thank you very much. I would love to talk a little bit more about just the new Yelp Guaranteed product. It seems like something that could be pretty meaningful in terms of both the user experience and the advertiser. So I’d love to hear any initial learnings you have from that one? Thank you.

Jeremy Stoppelman — Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, there, Justin, this is Jeremy. Yes, Yelp Guaranteed, we’re really excited about it. It’s been in development for a while. We’re now in a number of different markets with it rolling out nationwide this summer. And I think what you’re pointing to is exactly right. Yelp getting involved in the sense of standing behind businesses and saying, hey, if you go through Request-a-Quote, you’re going to have a great experience and we’re guaranteeing that up to $2,500. I think it really — it adds value to both sides of the marketplace. And I think early results that we’ve seen from it and very early testing are they — yes, it resonates with consumers, and it should resonate with business owners as well. So it’s early days obviously, and really the way I would think about it is, it’s an enhancement to our Request-a-Quote offering. Fundamentally, it’s not some totally new different direction, it’s simply part of our efforts to make Request-a-Quote a better and better experience for consumers and business owners.

Sergio Segura — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Got it. And then just a quick follow-up for David. Looking at gross margin, there are some nice sequential progression within there. Anything unique driving that for this quarter?

David Schwarzbach — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks for the question, Justin. I wouldn’t say anything unique, obviously we have continued to be very disciplined about expenses and we are continuing to balance between investment and delivering adjusted EBITDA. One of the things that we’ve said many times is we believe that our product-led strategy will enable us to drive margin expansion over the long-term. And once again, what you saw in the first quarter was as revenue performed better we were able to flow that through to adjusted EBITDA. So we’ve seen that in a number of quarters in ’22 and even in ’21. So, overall, very consistent, I think, with the overall approach that we’ve taken and definitely pleased with the results for the first quarter.

Sergio Segura — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Great. Thank you, both.

[Operator Instructions]