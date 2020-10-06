Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q1 2021 earnings results

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue fell 6% year-over-year to $932.2 million.

GAAP net income decreased 20% to $211.6 million while EPS fell 19% to $0.59 per share. Adjusted net incomedropped 11% to $228 million, or $0.63 per share.

For fiscal year 2021, total revenue is anticipated to decline 2-4% while adjusted EPS is expected to decline 6-8%.

Prior Performance

