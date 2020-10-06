Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q1 2021 earnings results
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue fell 6% year-over-year to $932.2 million.
GAAP net income decreased 20% to $211.6 million while EPS fell 19% to $0.59 per share. Adjusted net incomedropped 11% to $228 million, or $0.63 per share.
For fiscal year 2021, total revenue is anticipated to decline 2-4% while adjusted EPS is expected to decline 6-8%.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Will shelter-in-place, mobile release help Activision navigate crisis?
A year ago, gaming giant Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) launched the mobile version of popular gaming franchise Call of Duty with much fanfare, strengthening its foothold in the gaming world.
Does Unity Software (U) stock has more room to run?
Last month, the IPO market was in a full swing. IPOs of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and JFROG (NASDAQ: FROG) had an impressive opening day in September, the former creating a
After strong start to FY21, Conagra bets on portfolio, cash flow to drive growth
Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) bounced back pretty quickly after being hit by the COVID-induced sell-off a few months ago, unlike many Wall Street firms that struggle to