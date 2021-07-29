Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Yum! Brands posts strong results in Q2: Infographic
Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported Q2 revenue of $1.6 billion, up 34% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.16 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
YUM shares gained 0.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 16% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for YUM Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
