META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta’s Q1 2024 financial results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $36.4 billion.

Net income more than doubled to $12.4 billion, or $4.71 per share, compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations but the stock plunged 12% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

The company expects second quarter 2024 total revenue to range between $36.5-39.0 billion.

Prior performance