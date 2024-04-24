Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta’s Q1 2024 financial results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $36.4 billion.
Net income more than doubled to $12.4 billion, or $4.71 per share, compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations but the stock plunged 12% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.
The company expects second quarter 2024 total revenue to range between $36.5-39.0 billion.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
BIIB Earnings: Biogen Q1 2024 adj. earnings rise despite lower revenues
Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Total revenue declined 7% year-over-year to
Hasbro (HAS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $757.3 million. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $58.2 million, or $0.42 per
BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q1 2024 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a narrower net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues dropped 8%. Core loss,