Zynga, Inc. (ZNGA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Frank Gibeau — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thank you, Rebecca. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q4 earnings call. 2020 was an unprecedented year of uncertainty, loss and change. It was also the year when more people than ever before turned to games for entertainment, social connection and a sense of community. I could not be more proud of how Zynga has responded to the challenges of the global pandemic with focused execution, strong teamwork and delivering high-quality live services to our players. Our team seamlessly transitioned to work from home in early March and continued to deliver on our mission to connect the world through games while achieving one of the strongest performances in Zynga history.

Our execution in Q4 and throughout 2020 has added meaningful scale to our live services platform, expanded our global footprint and strengthened our position as one of the leading mobile game publishers in the world. Q4 capped off a truly transformational year for Zynga. In the quarter, we achieved our highest revenue of $616 million, up 52% year-over-year and record bookings of $699 million, up 61% year-over-year. Our results were well ahead of guidance across all key financial measures, led by an all-time best revenue and bookings quarter for Words With Friends. In addition, we delivered record Q4 performances by Empires & Puzzles and CSR2, as well as our Social Slots and Casual Cards portfolios.

Building upon its successful launch in September, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells continued to gain momentum as players engage with its highly social and innovative gameplay. Advertising in Q4 was also a key growth contributor, driven by strong seasonality and advertising yields as well as an excellent performance from Rollic in its first full quarter at Zynga. In 2020, strong organic growth across our live services, coupled with contributions from our acquisitions of Peak and Rollic drove our highest annual revenue of $1.97 billion, up 49% year-over-year and record bookings of $2.27 billion, up 45% year-over-year. We also generated our best ever annual operating cash flow of $429 million, up 63% year-over-year and added $794 million in net proceeds through a convertible notes offering in December, ending the year with approximately $1.57 billion of cash and investments.