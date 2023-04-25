3M Company (MMM) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) reported sales of $8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was down 9% year-over-year. Organic sales fell 4.9% YoY.

Net income attributable to 3M was $976 million, or $1.76 per share, compared to $1.29 billion, or $2.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.97.

For the full year of 2023, 3M expects adjusted EPS of $8.50-9.00.