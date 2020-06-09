A visual dashboard of GameStop (GME) Q1 2020 earnings results

GameStop (NYSE: GME) swung to a loss in the first quarter of 2020, hurt by COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s adjusted loss was wider than market’s expectations and revenue fell shy of the estimates. GME stock fell about 2% immediately after the earnings announcement.

GameStop suspended the fiscal 2020 outlook. At the end of May 2020, the company had approximately 85% of its U.S. locations open to limited customer access or curbside delivery and approximately 90% of its international locations open.