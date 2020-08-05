A visual dashboard of GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 2020 earnings

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) reported a loss of $4.06 per share for the second quarter of 2020 on revenue of $806.4 million. The company also announced its outlook for Q3 and fiscal 2020. GDDY stock rose about 4% in the after-hours trading session.

GoDaddy announced the settlement of its entire Tax Receivable Agreements (TRAs) obligation for a one-time aggregate $850 million payment. At current tax rates, the settlement is expected to eliminate an estimated $1 billion in tax-related payments through 2028, and more thereafter.

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, GoDaddy expects total revenue to grow 10% year-over-year to $835 million. For fiscal 2020, GoDaddy expects revenue to grow 10% versus 2019.

