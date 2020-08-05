Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

A visual dashboard of GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 2020 earnings

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) reported a loss of $4.06 per share for the second quarter of 2020 on revenue of $806.4 million. The company also announced its outlook for Q3 and fiscal 2020. GDDY stock rose about 4% in the after-hours trading session.

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 2020 Earnings Infograph

GoDaddy announced the settlement of its entire Tax Receivable Agreements (TRAs) obligation for a one-time aggregate $850 million payment. At current tax rates, the settlement is expected to eliminate an estimated $1 billion in tax-related payments through 2028, and more thereafter.

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, GoDaddy expects total revenue to grow 10% year-over-year to $835 million. For fiscal 2020, GoDaddy expects revenue to grow 10% versus 2019.

GoDaddy Q1 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph

Looking forward to read what management and analysts discuss on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for GoDaddy Q2 2020 earnings call transcript

Also Read:  Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

Microchip Technology (MCHP) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $123.6 billion, or $0.48

Beyond Meat (BYND) reports in-line earnings in Q2; tops revenue targets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported second quarter 2020 loss of 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which came in line with the market's view. Revenue of $113 million,

Infographic: How Activision Blizzard (ATVI) played Q2

Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The second-quarter results were better than what the street had anticipated. ATVI shares fell 2%

Tags

Software Services

Related Articles

Top