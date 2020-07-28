JetBlue Airways (JBLU) swings to loss and revenue plummet 90% in Q2 2020

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a loss for its second quarter of 2020, both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Revenue plunged 90% annually to $215 million. Both revenue and the non-GAAP loss of $2.02 per share, failed to meet the market’s view.

JBLU stock was trading up about 1% immediately after the earnings announcement.

“As we move into recovery, we have laid out a three-step framework to set JetBlue up for success and emerge stronger. The first is to reduce our cash burn. The second step is to rebuild our margins. The third and last step is to repair our balance sheet,” said CEO Robin Hayes.

