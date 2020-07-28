Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) swings to loss and revenue plummet 90% in Q2 2020
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a loss for its second quarter of 2020, both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Revenue plunged 90% annually to $215 million. Both revenue and the non-GAAP loss of $2.02 per share, failed to meet the market’s view.
JBLU stock was trading up about 1% immediately after the earnings announcement.
“As we move into recovery, we have laid out a three-step framework to set JetBlue up for success and emerge stronger. The first is to reduce our cash burn. The second step is to rebuild our margins. The third and last step is to repair our balance sheet,” said CEO Robin Hayes.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for JetBlue Airways Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Most Popular
Altria Group (MO) Q2 earnings beat; reestablishes FY02 EPS outlook
Tobacco giant Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2020. The company also issued earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. The company posted
Is betting on DraftKings (DKNG) stock safe now?
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide during the recent months, major sporting events were either canceled or deferred indefinitely. Football, baseball, basketball, cricket, and many other games players and audience
Key highlights from Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2020 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues fell 11% to $11.8 billion. The decline was 9% on an operational basis. The top line number saw an