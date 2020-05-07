JBLU Earnings: All you need to know about JetBlue Q1 2020 results

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss for the first quarter was $268 million, or ($0.97) per share, compared with net income of $42 million, or $0.14 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Net Revenues declined 15% to $1.58 billion.

As we move towards recovery, we have three priorities. The first is the immediate need to protect the safety of our Crewmembers and Customers. The second is to minimize cash burn. The third priority is to set JetBlue up for future success by restoring Customer confidence, by returning to cash generation, and by rebuilding our margins and balance sheet. Robin Hayes, CEO

