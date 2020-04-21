Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 2020 earnings infographic

Categories Earnings, Technology
A visual dashboard of Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 2020 earnings results
Texas Instruments’ (NASDAQ: TXN) reported a 2% drop in EPS and 7% decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2020. However, the results exceeded analysts’ expectations. TXN stock rose about 3% immediately after the earnings announcement in the after-market session.
To reflect the increased uncertainty, the company expanded the range of the second-quarter 2020 outlook. EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.64 and $1.04 and revenue is projected to be in the range of $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion for the second quarter.
Past Performance
