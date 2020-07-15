Categories Earnings, Finance

A visual representation of BNY Mellon (BK) Q2 2020 earnings results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $4 billion. Net income applicable to common shareholders decreased 7% to $901 million. Diluted EPS remained flat versus the prior-year quarter at $1.01.

(This story will be updated with an infographic shortly)

Also Read:  COVID-19 puts insurers in tricky situation; risks range from litigation to insolvency

Most Popular

Expanding portfolio to help Elastic (ESTC) strengthen foothold in SaaS market

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company that pioneered enterprise search technology, has been thriving on the growing adoption of its products while innovating the portfolio. A steady improvement in revenue

3 Warren Buffett tech stocks to buy and hold for the next decade

Investing in the equity markets is not easy if you are trying to identify individual stocks for long-term gains. It is even more difficult if you are eyeing investments in

Key highlights from PepsiCo Q2 2020 earnings results announcement

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues declined 3.1% to $15.9 billion. Reported EPS fell 18% to $1.18 while core EPS amounted to $1.32. Due

Tags

Retail Banking

Related Articles

Top