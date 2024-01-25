Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
LUV Earnings: All you need to know about Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings results
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Operating revenues were $6.8 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year.
The company reported a net loss of $219 million, or $0.37 per share, which was unchanged from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.37.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up by over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For the first quarter of 2024, the airline expects unit revenue to be up 2.5-4.5% YoY.
Prior performance
