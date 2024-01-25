Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

LUV Earnings: All you need to know about Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Operating revenues were $6.8 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year.

The company reported a net loss of $219 million, or $0.37 per share, which was unchanged from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.37.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up by over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.  

For the first quarter of 2024, the airline expects unit revenue to be up 2.5-4.5% YoY.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Infographic: Key highlights from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q4 2023 earnings results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues dropped 1% year-over-year to $13.1 billion. Net income decreased 98% to $19 million, or $0.03

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 adjusted earnings drop despite revenue growth, miss estimates

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 when revenues increased modestly. The Austin-based EV giant said its fourth-quarter revenues

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Main points from the Q4 2023 earnings report

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) were down over 4% on Wednesday. The company delivered disappointing results for the fourth quarter of 2023, with both revenue and earnings missing estimates.

Tags

AviationMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top