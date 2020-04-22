A visual representation of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Q1 2020 earnings results

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported Q1 2020 earnings results today. The company posted net loss attributable to KMI of $306 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $556 million in the same period last year, mainly due to $950 million of non-cash impairments of assets and goodwill associated with certain oil and gas producing assets in the CO 2 segment driven by the recent decline in crude oil prices.

For 2020, Kinder Morgan had estimated DCF of approx. $5.1 billion, or $2.24 per common share, and adjusted EBITDA of approx. $7.6 billion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related reduced energy demand and the sharp decline in commodity prices, the company now expects DCF to be below plan by about 10% and adjusted EBITDA to be below plan by around 8%.

The board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the first quarter, payable on May 15, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of May 4, 2020. This dividend amounts to $1.05 on an annualized basis and represents a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019.

