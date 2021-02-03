Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care

AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Worldwide net revenues rose 59.2% year-over-year to $13.8 billion on a reported basis. On an operational basis, sales rose 6.8%.

Net earnings attributable to AbbVie were $36 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year. The GAAP results included a non-cash charge for Skyrizi contingent consideration revaluation based on higher estimated future sales. Adjusted EPS totaled $2.92.

Both revenue and earnings surpassed market projections.

For the full year of 2021, GAAP EPS is expected to be $6.69-6.89 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $12.32-12.52.

