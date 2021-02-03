AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Worldwide net revenues rose 59.2% year-over-year to $13.8 billion on a reported basis. On an operational basis, sales rose 6.8%.
Net earnings attributable to AbbVie were $36 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year. The GAAP results included a non-cash charge for Skyrizi contingent consideration revaluation based on higher estimated future sales. Adjusted EPS totaled $2.92.
Both revenue and earnings surpassed market projections.
For the full year of 2021, GAAP EPS is expected to be $6.69-6.89 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $12.32-12.52.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Chipotle Mexican Grill ends fiscal year on a disappointing note
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, but
Amazon (AMZN) reports Q4 2020 earnings results; announces CEO transition
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $125.6 billion. Net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, from
Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q4 revenue jumps 23% on search power
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG), the company that owns the world's largest internet search service, Tuesday reported a 23% growth in fourth-quarter revenues, supported by broad-based growth across all the