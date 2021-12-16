ADBE Earnings: Adobe Q4 revenue up 20%; profit meets estimates

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Thursday said that fourth-quarter revenues increased and topped expectations, amid stable demand for its products. Earnings were in line with analysts’ estimates.

At $4.11 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 20% from the prior-year period and above the market’s projection. The top-line benefited from double-digit growth in the Digital Media and Digital Experience segments.

Net profit, excluding special items, rose to $3.20 per share from $2.81 per share last year and came in line with the consensus forecast. Unadjusted net income was $1.23 billion or $2.57 per share, compared to $2.25 billion or $4.64 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Adobe’s record performance in Q4 resulted in fiscal 2021 revenue exceeding $15 billion. Adobe’s vision, category leadership, ground-breaking technology, and large and loyal customer base position us well for fiscal 2022 and beyond,” said Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Adobe’s stock has gained about 30% this year and mostly outperformed the market. The shares dropped early Thursday soon after the earnings announcement.

