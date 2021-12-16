Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ADBE Earnings: Adobe Q4 revenue up 20%; profit meets estimates
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Thursday said that fourth-quarter revenues increased and topped expectations, amid stable demand for its products. Earnings were in line with analysts’ estimates.
At $4.11 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 20% from the prior-year period and above the market’s projection. The top-line benefited from double-digit growth in the Digital Media and Digital Experience segments.
Net profit, excluding special items, rose to $3.20 per share from $2.81 per share last year and came in line with the consensus forecast. Unadjusted net income was $1.23 billion or $2.57 per share, compared to $2.25 billion or $4.64 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
“Adobe’s record performance in Q4 resulted in fiscal 2021 revenue exceeding $15 billion. Adobe’s vision, category leadership, ground-breaking technology, and large and loyal customer base position us well for fiscal 2022 and beyond,” said Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Adobe’s Q4 results
Adobe’s stock has gained about 30% this year and mostly outperformed the market. The shares dropped early Thursday soon after the earnings announcement.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Intel (INTC) stock research summary | Q3 2021
Intel Corporation is an American multinational corporation and technology company. For Q3 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus estimate by 54.1%. Intel market research
Why Progressive Corp. (PGR) stock deserves to be on your watch list
The pandemic has taken a toll on almost all industries, but its impact on the insurance sector has been mixed so far. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), a company focused
IPO Alert: All you need to know about Innovative Eyewear’s market debut
After record activity, the IPO market has entered a lull phase as the year comes to a close. Unlike in the past, IPO aspirants from almost all industries made a