ADBE Infographic: Adobe Q2 2023 profit rises on strong revenue growth
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter.
Second-quarter revenues came in at $4.82 billion, which is up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line benefited from strong growth in the core Digital Media business.
Adjusted net profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $3.91 per share from $3.35 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $1.30 billion or $2.82 per share in Q2, compared to $1.18 billion or $2.49 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
“Adobe’s ground-breaking innovation positions us to lead the new era of generative AI given our rich datasets, foundation models, and ubiquitous product interfaces,” said Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen.
