Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 10, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Elisabeth Eisleben — Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Tom Greco — President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Shepherd — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Christopher Horvers — JPMorgan — Analyst

Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst

Elizabeth Suzuki — Bank of America — Analyst

Greg Melich — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Seth Sigman — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Scot Ciccarelli — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Michael Baker — Davidson — Analyst

Bret Jordan — Jefferies — Analyst

Chris Bottiglieri — Exane BNP Paribas — Analyst

Seth Basham — Wedbush — Analyst

_____

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.

Also Read:  Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) slips to Q3 loss despite revenue growth; stock falls

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported a net loss for the third quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The results also missed analysts' forecast and the company's stock dropped on Monday

Tilray cuts down on losses despite flat revenue growth in Q3

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Monday. The cannabis firm reported Q3 revenue of $51.4 million, flat year-over-year, and lower than the

McDonald’s (MCD): The road ahead will continue to have COVID-19 roadblocks

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) shares have gained over 8% since the beginning of this year. The company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2020 today but the stock

Listen On

Tags

Automobile Parts

Related Articles

Top