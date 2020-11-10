Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 10, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Elisabeth Eisleben — Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Tom Greco — President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Shepherd — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Christopher Horvers — JPMorgan — Analyst
Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst
Elizabeth Suzuki — Bank of America — Analyst
Greg Melich — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Seth Sigman — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Scot Ciccarelli — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Michael Baker — Davidson — Analyst
Bret Jordan — Jefferies — Analyst
Chris Bottiglieri — Exane BNP Paribas — Analyst
Seth Basham — Wedbush — Analyst
_____
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.
Most Popular
Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) slips to Q3 loss despite revenue growth; stock falls
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported a net loss for the third quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The results also missed analysts' forecast and the company's stock dropped on Monday
Tilray cuts down on losses despite flat revenue growth in Q3
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Monday. The cannabis firm reported Q3 revenue of $51.4 million, flat year-over-year, and lower than the
McDonald’s (MCD): The road ahead will continue to have COVID-19 roadblocks
McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) shares have gained over 8% since the beginning of this year. The company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2020 today but the stock