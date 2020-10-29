Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Jim Friedland — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Alphabet’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. With us today are Sundar Pichai and Ruth Porat.

Given the busy schedule this afternoon, we’ve shortened our opening remarks so that we can move more quickly to take your questions. And now, I’ll turn the call over to Sundar.

Sundar Pichai — Chief Executive Officer, Google

Thank you, Jim, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. This quarter, our performance was consistent with the broader online environment. It’s also a testament to the investment we have made to improve search and deliver a highly relevant experience that people turn to for help in moments, big and small. We saw an improvement in advertiser spend across all geographies and most of our vertical.

With the world accelerating its transition to online and digital services, in Q3, we also saw strength in Google Cloud, Play and YouTube subscriptions. This is the third quarter we are reporting earnings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to information has never been more important. This year, including this quarter, showed how valuable Google’s founding product, Search has been to people. And importantly, our products and investments are making a real difference as businesses work to recover and get back on their feet.

Whether it’s finding the latest information on COVID-19 cases in their area, which local businesses are open, or what online courses will help them prepare for new jobs, people continue to turn to Google Search. You can now find useful information about offerings like no-contact delivery or curbside pickup for 2 million businesses on Search and Maps.

And we have used Google’s Duplex AI technology to make calls to businesses and confirm things like temporary closures. This has enabled us to make 3 million updates to business information globally. We know that people’s expectations for instant perfect searches are high. That’s why we continue to invest deeply in AI and other technologies to ensure the most helpful Search experience possible.

Two weeks ago, we announced a number of Search improvements, including our biggest advancement in our spelling systems in over a decade. A new approach to identifying key moments in videos and one of people’s favorites, Hum to Search, which will identify a song in orders, based only on humming.

We also announced that BERT, a huge breakthrough in natural language understanding that we introduced last year now improves results for almost every English search query. We are also investing in improving the shopping experience in Search, to help people find the best products and prices available from a wide range of merchants.

We recently added easy to see price comparisons to help consumers know if they are getting a good deal. We’ve also improved our features like price tracking so people can request an alert if there is a discount on a product they are following. These investments are also benefiting merchants and advertisers and helping them recover.

As of today, merchants can list products for free on our shopping tab in 48 countries around the world. For advertisers, we recently announced a new insights page in Google Ads to help businesses better understand consumer trends and track current Search demand for products and services.

We are also investing to create improved search experiences that provide additional value to news publishers. We recently committed $1 billion in investments that include licensing content from national, regional and local news publishers for Google News Showcase, a new product that features the editorial curation of award-winning newsrooms.

We have signed partnerships with nearly 200 publications around the world with more to come. We know our success in Search is not guaranteed. We are proud that people choose Google Search not because they have to, but because it’s helpful. We remain committed to investing to build the most helpful, most trusted search experience, just we have for the last 22 years.

On that note, regarding the DOJ’s lawsuit, we believe that our products are creating significant consumer benefits and we’ll confidently make our case. Our Company’s focus remains on continuing our work to build a search product that people love and value.

Moving on to other parts of our business this quarter. In hardware, we highlighted some great new products available for the holidays. Our new Pixel phones bring together the very best of Google’s hardware, software and AI at an affordable price with new camera and Assistant features.

And our latest Chromecast now comes with Google TV which brings together movie, shows, and live TV from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them for you. We are pleased with the positive reviews and we have a terrific product roadmap ahead

On to Youtube; people come to YouTube for entertainment, information and opportunities to learn something new. As a sign of the times, views of guided meditation videos are up 40% since mid-March, while DIY face mask tutorials have been viewed over 1 billion times. YouTube subscriptions also continued to grow. YouTube now has over 30 million Music and premium paid subscribers and over 35 million, including those on free trials. YouTube TV now has more than 3 million paid subscribers

Next, Cloud; three trends are driving the continued momentum of our Cloud business. First, as the shift to digital accelerates, Google Cloud continues to provide a foundation for data processing and analytics, one of the fastest growing segments of the market. BigQuery which provides real-time and predictive analytics is winning retailers like Best Buy, helping them create better experiences for shoppers.

Customers value our differentiated AI ML-based industry-specific solutions. This is leading to significant wins with brands like Unilever, Amwell and Reckitt Benckiser. Additionally, we are working with government agencies like the U.S. Navy to modernize maintenance operations for vessels and facilities.

We are also partnering with the Defense Innovation Unit, part of the U.S. Department of Defense to help military doctors with cancer detection research. And recently, we signed an enterprise agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy to help scale research efforts and innovate across national labs and field sites.

Second, customers are increasingly moving to the cloud to drive efficiencies and lower IT costs. Our strength in multi-cloud is an advantage here. This is helping us win large data center and IT transformation deals like Nokia, which recently announced its migrating and modernizing approximately 30 data centers across 12 countries onto Google cloud

And third, the future of work is creating a more collaborative world. Customers are looking to support hybrid work environments and we are seeing significant growth in demand. Earlier this month, we announced Google Workspace which brings together all of our communication and collaboration apps and ensures they work better together. This is helping organizations like the State of West Virginia and shipping company Ocean Network Express improve collaboration and productivity for their employees.

Google Workspace continues to grow. For example, Google Meet saw a peak in Q3 of 235 million daily meeting participants and more than 7.5 billion daily video call minutes.

Finally, in our Other Bets, Waymo announced that its fully-autonomous ride-hailing service in suburban Phoenix will open to the public making it the only company to offer a fully autonomous service for riders. Waymo also entered into a strategic global partnership with Daimler Trucks to enable fully autonomous trucking.

Before I close, I want to reiterate our four key areas of focus which you’ve heard me talk about all year. First, creating the most helpful products for everyone. Our investments in Search, Maps and shopping that I discussed earlier, as well as YouTube, are prime examples.

Second, providing the most trusted experiences for our users. We continue to work hard to keep users safe and put them in control of their information. Every day Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing attempts and Google Play protects scams over 100 billion apps for malware and other issues.

Third, executing at scale productivity, securely, and collaboratively. And finally, creating sustainable value which means creating financially viable and self-sustaining products.

Before I hand over to Ruth, one important update. Starting with the results for the fourth quarter of 2020, we’ll breakout Google Cloud as a separate reporting segment. I’m working with Ruth and Thomas Kurian to make investment decisions to drive progress here.

As we have told you on these calls, given the progress we are making and the opportunity for Google Cloud in this growing global market, we continue to invest aggressively to build our go-to-market capabilities, execute against our product roadmap and extend the global footprint of our infrastructure.

With this segmentation, you’ll additionally see information about the scale of our investments, which should help you gauge the progress we are making on the multi-year path ahead to create sustainable value. Thanks to all the Googlers around the world for everything you’re doing to help our users and partners. I hope everyone stays safe and let me reiterate my gratitude to essential workers, health care providers, first responders, teachers, and scientists everywhere.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Ruth.

Ruth M. Porat — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Alphabet and Google

Thank you Sundar. We are very pleased by our results in the third quarter, which reflect both broad-based increases in advertiser spending in Search and YouTube as well as ongoing strength in our non-advertising revenue lines, in particular, Google Cloud and Play.

Starting with consolidated Alphabet results, our total revenues in the quarter were $46.2 billion, up 14% year-on-year and up 15% in constant currency. Our total cost of revenues was $21.1 billion, up 20% year-on-year, primarily driven by other cost of revenues, which was $13 billion and up 29% year-over-year.

The biggest factors here again this quarter were costs associated with our data centers and other operations including depreciation and then content acquisition costs, primarily driven by costs for YouTube’s advertising supported content, followed by costs for subscription service content.

Operating expenses were $13.8 billion, up 1% year-on-year, reflecting both the impact of actions taken earlier in the year as a result of COVID as well as lapping a $554 million legal settlement in the third quarter of 2019.

In terms of the three component parts of opex; first, the deceleration in R&D growth was due primarily to slower head count; second, the year-on-year decline in sales and marketing expenses reflects the planned reduction in advertising and promotional spend that we implemented toward the end of the first quarter; third, G&A growth reflects the lapping of the settlement. All three categories benefited from lower T&E expenses due to COVID.

Headcount was up 4,623 from the second quarter. Again, the majority of new hires were engineers and product managers. In terms of product areas, the most sizeable headcount increases were, again, in Google Cloud for both technical and sales roles.

Operating income was $11.2 billion, up 22% year-over-year and our operating margin in the quarter was 24%. Other income and expense was $2.1 billion, which primarily reflects unrealized gains in the value of investments in equity securities.

Net income was $11.2 billion. Operating cash flow was $17 billion with free cash flow of $11.6 billion in the quarter and $34 billion in the trailing 12-months. We ended the third quarter with $133 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Let me now turn to our segment financial results. Starting with our Google segment. Total Google revenues were $46 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Google Search and other advertising revenues were $26.3 billion in the quarter, up 6% year-over-year as advertiser spend began to pick up in August.

YouTube advertising revenues were $5 billion, up 32% year-on-year, driven by ongoing substantial growth in direct response, followed by a rebound in brand advertising from increased spending by advertisers. Network advertising revenues were $5.7 billion, up 9% year-on-year.

Turning to Google Cloud, including GCP and Google Workspace which was previously known as G Suite. Revenues were $3.4 billion for the third quarter, up 45% year-over-year. GCP maintained the very strong level of revenue growth it delivered in the second quarter and its revenue growth rate was, again, meaningfully above Cloud overall. Growth in Google Workspace revenues was driven by seat growth followed by growth in average revenue per seat.

Other revenues were $5.5 billion, up 35% year-over-year, primarily driven by growth in Play and YouTube non-advertising revenues. Within Play, app revenues in the third quarter benefited primarily from an increase in the number of active buyers as well as increased spend per buyer.

Within YouTube subscription revenues, we continued to benefit from subscriber growth across its various offerings. Google operating income was $12.6 billion, up 17% versus last year and the operating margin was 27%. As to our other Bets, revenues in the third quarter were $178 million. The operating loss was $1.1 billion.

Let me end with our outlook. Regarding revenues, in the third quarter, we benefited from a broad-based improvement in advertiser spend across all geographies and nearly all verticals. This is reflected in both Search results as well as the rebound in brand advertising spend on YouTube.

While we’re pleased with our performance in the third quarter, there is obviously uncertainty in the external environment. In terms of Google Cloud, we’re pleased with the consistent strong revenue growth that you saw again this quarter, reflecting the extraordinary secular trend underway.

And with respect to other revenues, the primary driver of growth was Play where revenue growth reflected elevated engagement during the pandemic, on top of strong underlying growth. There are signs that user behavior is beginning to return to normalized levels.

Moving on to profitability, we are pleased with the improvement in profitability versus the prior quarter, reflecting both the revenue performance versus Q2 as well as the tactical adjustments we made to slow down certain categories of spend in response to COVID.

In particular, the deceleration in headcount growth this quarter reflects the actions we took at the outset of the pandemic to focus hiring on our highest priority areas like Google Cloud. Excluding the impact of closing the pending Fitbit acquisition, we expect a moderate further deceleration in the pace of headcount growth in the fourth quarter.

We also saw the impact of steps we took to slow down some categories of marketing spend. In the third quarter, sales and marketing expenses declined year-on-year primarily due to a planned slowdown in ads and promo. We expect a more moderated year-on-year decline in sales and marketing in the fourth quarter as we increase spend sequentially to support product launches and the holiday season.

Turning to capex; once again this quarter, we had a year-on-year decline in investments, primarily due to a reduced pace of real estate acquisitions which we implemented at the outset of the pandemic. Servers continue to be the largest driver of investment in the third quarter followed by data centers. Our capex outlook for the full year has not changed as we continue to expect a modest decrease in 2020 compared with last year.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on making the right investments to support growth. As Sundar said in his opening comments, we continue to invest where we see the potential to create long-term sustainable financial value, including investing aggressively to support growth in Cloud.

In addition, given the acceleration in digital transformation, we are focused on ensuring that we remain well positioned to deliver for users and advertisers in this evolving environment.

Thank you. Sundar and I will now take your questions.

