Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Alphabet’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. With us today are Sundar Pichai; Philipp Schindler; and Ruth Porat.

Sundar Pichai — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jim, and good afternoon everyone. 2020 was a year unlike any other. We are proud that people continue to choose Google’s products to stay informed, connected, and comforted during uncertain times. Being helpful to people in moments, big and small, is the foundation of everything we do. The past year also accelerated the shift to cloud and adoption of online services. This has profound implications for all companies and consumers and we are pleased that so many trust us to help them make this transition. In particular Google’s products and support have been a lifeline for millions of small medium businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Today, I’ll review some of the important work we have done this quarter across Google and Alphabet, with a particular focus on our growing Cloud business, which we are breaking out as a separate segment for the first time. Then, I’ll welcome to the call, Google’s Chief Business Officer, Philipp Schindler, who many of you know from investor conferences and events. Phillipp will speak about partnerships, business and advertising trends in the Google Services segment. We have heard you would appreciate more texture and detail there. Then Ruth will go through the quarter in more detail.

First, some highlights at Google. Since the pandemic began, our teams have built new features and products to help people and businesses. Now, we are helping with the complex challenge of getting vaccines to billions of people around the world. Vaccination locations have started to roll out in Google Search and Maps. Google Cloud’s intelligent vaccine impact platform is helping authorities improve vaccine distribution and forecasting. We are providing substantial new ad grants to the CDC, the World Health Organization and others to promote vaccine education. We’re also making direct grants to organizations addressing racial and geographic disparities in vaccination access plus opening up Google’s facilities as vaccination clinic stops as needed.