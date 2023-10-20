Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
American Express (AXP) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues net of interest expense increased 13% year-over-year to $15.38 billion.
Net income rose 30% to $2.45 billion and EPS grew 34% to $3.30 compared to last year.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
Total interest income grew 55% to $5.24 billion while total non-interest revenues increased 9% to $11.9 billion.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ISRG Earnings: Intuitive Surgical Q3 2023 revenues and earnings increase
Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit. Third-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, increased
United Airlines sees weak Q4 amid cost pressure, flight cancellations
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results this week, but the company’s stock sunk as investors responded negatively to the management’s cautious guidance. So far, 2023 has
Netflix (NFLX): A few notable points about the streaming giant’s Q3 performance
Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared 16% on Thursday, continuing its rally from the day before when the company delivered strong results for the third quarter of 2023. The