American Express (AXP) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues net of interest expense increased 13% year-over-year to $15.38 billion.

Net income rose 30% to $2.45 billion and EPS grew 34% to $3.30 compared to last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Total interest income grew 55% to $5.24 billion while total non-interest revenues increased 9% to $11.9 billion.

