Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q1 2022 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $116.4 billion.
Net loss was $3.8 billion, or $7.56 per share, compared to net income of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 per share, in the year-ago period.
While the top line matched estimates, the bottom line missed expectations, sending the stock crashing 9% during after-hours on Thursday.
For the second quarter of 2022, net sales are expected to grow 3-7% YoY to $116-121 billion.
