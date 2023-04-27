AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q1 2023 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $127.4 billion.

Net income was $3.2 billion, or $0.31 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.8 billion, or $0.38 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the second quarter of 2023, net sales are expected to be $127-133 billion, representing a growth of 5-10% YoY.

The stock was up 7% in after-market hours on Thursday.

Prior performance