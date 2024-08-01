Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Apple (AAPL) reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales and earnings; iPhone sales drop
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported higher revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The results also topped estimates. iPhone sales declined modestly in Q3.
The tech behemoth reported revenues of $85.8 billion for the June quarter, compared to $81.8 billion in the same period of 2023. The latest number exceeded estimates. There was a 1% decrease in iPhone sales.
Third-quarter profit came in at $21.45 billion or $1.40 per share, compared to $19.88 billion or $1.26 per share in the year-ago period. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
