Apple (AAPL) reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales and earnings; iPhone sales drop

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported higher revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The results also topped estimates. iPhone sales declined modestly in Q3.

Apple Q3 2024 earnings infographic

The tech behemoth reported revenues of $85.8 billion for the June quarter, compared to $81.8 billion in the same period of 2023. The latest number exceeded estimates. There was a 1% decrease in iPhone sales.

iPhone quarterly revenue change

Third-quarter profit came in at $21.45 billion or $1.40 per share, compared to $19.88 billion or $1.26 per share in the year-ago period. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

Prior Performance

  • Apple Q2 2024 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q1 2024 earnings infographic

