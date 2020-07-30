Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Thursday said its second-quarter revenues increased 11%, despite the COVID-related supply chain disruption and macro pressures, supported by a rebound in the sales of iPhone. The results topped the market’s expectations.

Sales of iPhone, the company’s flagship product, moved up 2% from last year to $26.4 billion in the June-quarter. At $59.69 billion, total revenue was up 11%, and also came in above the estimates.

The tech firm recorded net income of $11.25 billion or $2.58 per share during the three-month period, compared to $10.04 billion or $2.18 per share last year. It was better than the outcome analysts’ had predicted.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings call transcript

Apple’s stock climbed to an all-time high this month, after setting new records consistently in the past. Its value has increased 88% since last year. The stock made strong gains on Thursday evening, soon after the earnings report.