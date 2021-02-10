Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Suzanne Shepherd — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results with you today. Joining me for Assurant’s conference call are Alan Colberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Dziadzio, our Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a news release announcing our results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. The release and corresponding financial supplement are available on assurant.com. We’ll start today’s call with brief remarks from Alan and Richard before moving into a Q&A session.

Some of the statements made today are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Additional information regarding these factors can be found in yesterday's earnings release, as well as in our SEC reports.

During today's call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are important in evaluating the Company's performance. For more details on these measures, the most comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation of the two, please refer to yesterday's news release and financial supplement.

I will now turn the call over to Alan.

Alan B. Colberg — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Suzanne. Good morning, everyone. We’re pleased with our performance for 2020, driven by our market-leading Specialty P&C and Connected Living offerings, 2020 represented these fourth consecutive year of strong profitable operating earnings growth for Assurant. This was a significant achievement, demonstrating both the strength and resiliency of our business model and the dedication of our employees. Guided by Assurant’s core values are over 14,000 employees demonstrated an extraordinary commitment throughout this pandemic to each other, our partners and the hundreds of millions of customers we serve around the world.

During this most challenging of years, I’m equally is proud of the steps we took to further advance our long-standing commitment as a responsible employer, including additional actions to foster a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment within our communities. Some examples included sustaining enterprise forums to openly discuss challenges still faced by many as we collectively combat racism and bigotry, expanding our supplier diversity and inclusion program to provide additional opportunities to increase the diversity of our vendor relationships, and reaffirming our commitment to fair and equitable pay as we continue to review our policies and practices. Already in 2021, we’ve launched several additional initiatives, including more comprehensive enterprise-wide diversity training and the mandatory adoption of diverse candidate slates and interview teams to ensure we hire the best candidates. We also expect to launch enterprise employee resource groups to support a more diverse workforce. We believe these diversity initiatives will help us better connect to each other and the consumers we serve.

Now, let’s move to our full-year results. Net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophes, grew by 16% to $664 million and earnings per share increased 17% to $10.80. These results were in line with the outlook we provided in November and far exceeded the initial expectations of 10% to 14% operating earnings per share growth we outlined at the beginning of 2020, as performance was driven by strong results in Global Housing and continued growth in Global Lifestyle, particularly Connected Living. Throughout the year, our balance sheet remained strong.

Combined, our three operating segments contributed a total of $821 million in dividends to the holding company. During 2020, we increased our common stock dividend for the 16th consecutive year and returned $455 million in share repurchases and common stock dividends. Our 2019 Investor Day objective of returning $1.35 billion by the end of 2021 is now 65% complete and we expect to return the balance over the course of this year.

As we build a stronger Assurant for the future, we’ve continued to make investments in enhancing key capabilities and the rollout of new and expanded offerings to support our growing global customer base. Our superior customer experience remains a key differentiator. This was critically important during the pandemic and will remain vital as we emerge from this period. Specifically, our digital capabilities have contributed to new business opportunities and the longevity of our most important client partnerships across Assurant.

At the end of 2020, our top clients had an average tenure of almost 17 years. We continue to believe there are significant future growth opportunities within our mobile, auto and renters businesses, also taking into account the convergence of connected devices, cars and homes, which we refer to as the connected world. These opportunities also drove our decision to explore strategic alternatives for Global Preneed so that we can deepen our focus on our lifestyle and housing businesses and the connected consumer. Excluding Global Preneed and catastrophe losses, these connected businesses represented 66% of our 2020 segment net operating income, roughly double that of 2015. Together, they are expected to generate strong above-market growth with offerings that have embedded earnings, complementing our Specialty P&C offerings.

Given our compelling business model and expanded fee-for-service offerings is the key source to drive growth, we continue to believe our stock remains attractively priced. We currently trade at a discount to more relevant peers, including those in the home services market. However, we believe our consistent earnings growth, cash flow generation and competitive position are in many ways stronger and more sustainable.

Now, let me share some 2020 highlights for each of our operating segments. Within Global Lifestyle, we increased earnings 7% to $437 million. This was driven by Connected Living, where earnings grew by 14% as we increased our mobile subscriber base to $54 million through new and expanded partnerships. Across Asia-Pacific and North America, we added almost 2.7 million subscribers last year. Portion of this year-over-year growth can be attributed to our alignment with new market entrants like US cable providers and the new wireless carrier in Asia-Pacific. We also processed 7 million devices through our Assurant trading facilities in 2020 and closed on the acquisition of HYLA Mobile. As a leading provider of smartphone software in trading and in upgrade, HYLA will further increase our scale, strengthen our capabilities and expand our client roster as we look to capitalize on the 5G upgrade cycle over the next several years.

In our extended service contract business, we expanded our 10-plus-year relationship of Lowe’s Home Improvement with the introduction of Lowe’s TechConnect, a white label version of our new Pocket Geek Home product, providing tech support for smart home devices.

In Global Automotive, we’ve increased the number of vehicles we protect by nearly 13% over 49 million since acquiring The Warranty Group, adding to the significant level of embedded earnings within the business.

More recently, we’ve added scale and value to our OEM, TPA and national dealer clients through two acquisitions in key global automotive markets. With American Financial & Automotive Services, or AFAS, we added scale in our direct-to-dealer channel and are already leveraging their best-in-class talent and dealer training programs.

In the fourth quarter, we acquired EPG, a leading provider of service contracts and insurance sold through heavy equipment dealers and manufacturers, including Volvo and Daimler. Like AFAS, we believe this is a natural extension of our extended service contract business in a niche market we know well, which has attractive long-term growth opportunities.

Given our focus on the customer experience, we also continue to improve the claims process for vehicle owners through digital enhancements of our virtual claims inspection process, reducing inspection times and minimizing the amount of time without the vehicle.

Within Global Financial Services, we’re excited to announce a new partnership with a large US credit card issuer, where we’re providing administrative services for searching and embedded card benefits that leverage our enhanced omnichannel customer experience capabilities. We’re excited about the business’s attractive growth prospects for the future.

Moving to Global Housing, we delivered net operating income, excluding cats of $371 million, up $71 million in 2019 and our returns remained strong as our operating ROE, including cats, was 15% for the year.

Within our lender-placed business, we had another strong year of client renewals and we remain proud of our critical role in the mortgage lending process. We attribute the strength and longevity of our client relationships to our focus on customer experience, as well as compliance and risk management. This will only get stronger as we continue to make progress on our proprietary single source processing platform, increasing productivity and improving customer experience over the long-term. In multifamily housing, we increased policy to 8% since 2019 and now protect over 2.4 million renters nationwide.

We’ve continued to invest in future growth, particularly through digital enhancements and innovations, as the ongoing rollout of our property management solution Cover360 continues to progress. We recently introduced the newly-designed resident portal that makes renters insurance compliance for resident simple and fully digital, which will ultimately increase attachment rates over the long-term.

In Global Preneed, earnings were down year-over-year in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and continued low interest rate environment. But, overall, Global Preneed performed well in 2020 and is continue to produce strong cash flows with the high-quality $6 billion asset base.

To summarize, 2020 was a strong year for Assurant despite a challenging global environment. We took additional transformative steps to continue to build a stronger Assurant for the future and capitalize on the convergence of the connected world. As we look at 2021, we expect to provide our annual outlook once we complete our evaluation of strategic alternatives for Preneed. We have made progress exploring the potential sale of the business. To date, interest has been strong and we expect to provide an update on our progress before our next earnings call in May.

With that said, as we look at Assurant today, including Preneed, we are on track to deliver against the financial objective shared at our 2019 Investor Day, including 12% average annual operating EPS growth, excluding catastrophes, for 2020 and 2021. As expected, this implies slower EPS growth in 2021 as we continue to invest for the future and build off of a stronger base in 2020 and also assumes a more normalized level of non-cat losses in Global Housing.

In 2021, we will continue to prioritize investments in product innovation, further enhancing the customer experience and strengthening our social responsibility efforts, including actions to promote sustainability.

I’ll now turn the call over to Richard to review fourth quarter results and our high-level view of 2021. Richard?

Richard Dziadzio — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Alan, and good morning, everyone. As Alan noted, we are pleased with our performance for 2020, particularly amidst the pandemic.

I’m now going to review our fourth quarter 2020 results and underlying business trends for the year. For the fourth quarter 2020, net operating income, excluding catastrophes, declined by $3 million to $136 million, mainly due to a $28 million reduction in net investment income across all operating segments, partially offset by more favorable non-cat loss experience in Housing. This drop in investment income reflects both the lower interest rate environment and includes a $12 million decline in income from sales of real estate joint venture partnerships. In the quarter, we also incurred $11 million of severance and real estate charges as we continue to manage expenses and evolve Assurant’s workplace environment.

Now, let’s move to segment results for Global Lifestyle. This segment reported earnings of $88 million in the fourth quarter, down $9 million. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a $16 million decrease in net investment income spread across the businesses, half of which came from sales of real estate joint venture partnerships. Excluding the decline in investment income, segment earnings increased modestly. Underlying earnings growth was driven primarily by organic growth in Global Auto, while Connected Living earnings were flat compared to the prior year.

Results in Connected Living were driven by continued mobile subscriber growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America, as well as contributions from the acquisition of HYLA in December. This was largely offset by lower mobile results in Europe, mainly from $5 million of non-run rate items. In addition, this segment had $4 million of severance and real estate charges in the quarter that we don’t expect going forward.

Looking at total revenues, net earned premiums and fees decreased by $37 million. This was driven mainly by a $78 million reduction in mobile trading revenue, primarily due to the contract change we disclosed in the second quarter. Excluding this change, Lifestyle revenues were up $41 million, or 2% driven by an 8% revenue increase in Global Auto from prior period sales of vehicle service contracts. Overall, trading activity which flows through the income was down year-over-year. However, as was the case in the last few years, we saw an uptick in December. This was driven by new phone introductions, greater device availability and contributions from HYLA during its first month with Assurant. Given the continued strong trading activity in January, we expect to see a sequential and year-over-year increase in volumes in the first quarter.

For the full-year of 2021, we expect to see continued growth in Global Lifestyle’s net operating income with the growth more heavily weighted towards the second half of the year. Overall, earnings expansion will be led by mobile and will mainly come from new and expanded programs, as well as contributions from recent acquisitions. We also anticipate improved profitability in Financial Services, which is positioned to steadily improve, following the lower volumes and unfavorable loss experience seen in 2020. We are cautiously optimistic, particularly as it relates to some of our travel-related programs, which were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

We expect Global Auto earnings to be down modestly, reflecting the pressure from the low interest rate environment. Continued investments in our capabilities, product offerings and customer experience are also anticipated during the course of the year.

Moving now to Global Housing, net operating income for the fourth quarter totaled $61 million, compared to $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was largely due to $28 million of higher reportable catastrophes. Over half of the losses were from Hurricane Zeta with the balance primarily related to claims from Hurricane Delta. Excluding catastrophe losses, earnings increased $16 million, or 23% despite lower investment income of $8 million. The increase was driven by favorable non-cat loss experience across all lines of business. We saw reduced claims frequency and drove improved profitability in our sharing economy portfolio. Lender-placed results also reflected higher premium rates, mostly offset by declining REO volumes from ongoing foreclosure moratoriums.

Turning to revenue. Global Housing net earned premiums and fees decreased 3%. Similar to previous quarters, this was driven mainly by three items: The exit of small commercial; the insolvent lender-placed clients; and lower REO volumes. The decrease was partially offset by growth in both our specialty property and multifamily housing businesses. We expect Global Housing’s net operating income, excluding cats, to be lower in 2021, compared to 2020, an overall increase in our non-cat loss ratio to more normalized levels and higher cat reinsurance costs will be the primary drivers. We expect both impacts to begin in the first quarter.

Regarding our cat reinsurance costs, in January, we completed approximately two-thirds of our 2021 catastrophe reinsurance program placement. As part of the placement, we secured additional multi-year coverage resulting in approximately 52% of our US program now benefiting from this feature. As expected, we saw an increase in the overall pricing of reinsurance in our purchases to date, which are multi-year layers helped to offset. As we finalize the remaining portion of the program in July, we will continue to evaluate the risks and rewards of purchasing additional reinsurance and alternatives that could reduce our risk. We are not, however, currently assuming any increased coverage. We expect some increase in REO volumes in the second half of the year. However, we do not anticipate volumes reverting to pre-COVID levels immediately and volumes will be influenced by the timing of the foreclosure moratoriums.

Now, let’s move to Global Preneed. This segment reported net operating income of $9 million, a decrease of $7 million year-over-year. In addition to lower investment income, we had nearly $4 million of non-recurring items related to a system conversion and updated assumptions for the earnings pattern of new policies. While the GAAP impact of these items was $4 million, the statutory impact was immaterial. In addition, we experienced an increase in mortality trends as we exited the quarter. We continue to monitor trends and expect the increase in claims to continue into the first half of 2021.

Revenue for Preneed was up 5%, primarily due to growth in US sales. And face sales have increased significantly since the second quarter 2020, so they remain below pre-COVID levels.

For 2021, Global Preneed will remain in our operating results until we conclude our evaluation of strategic alternatives. Overall, we expect 2021 Preneed earnings will be up slightly compared to 2020 reported results, illustrating the strength of the business despite the ongoing challenge of the global pandemic.

At Corporate, the net operating loss was $23 million, compared to $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to lower investment income and expense actions in the quarter. For the full-year 2021, we expect the Corporate net operating loss to improve from 2020.

I also wanted to provide a quick update on our investment portfolio. The portfolio continued to perform well during the quarter. While investment income levels are low due to the lower short- and longer-term yields available in the market and lower joint venture real estate income in the quarter, the strength of the portfolio can be seen through three items: The absence of defaults; the low level of credit downgrades; and the increase in the value of those assets mark-to-market.

Turning to holding company liquidity. We ended the year with $407 million, which is $182 million above our current minimum target level. In the fourth quarter, dividends from our operating segments totaled $292 million. In addition to our quarterly corporate and interest expenses, we also had outflows from three main items: $147 million of share repurchases; $44 million in common and preferred stock dividends; and $368 million related to be acquisitions of HYLA and EPG. As a reminder, we partially financed HYLA through the issuance of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter. As we enter 2021, our capital and liquidity positions remain strong, supported by the robust cash flows generated by Global Lifestyle and Global Housing.

For the year, overall, we expect dividends to approximate segment earnings, subject to the growth of the businesses and rating agency and regulatory capital requirements. We have now returned approximately $880 million in the last two years, and we expect to complete our three-year $1.35 billion capital return objectives to shareholders in 2021.

Similar to prior years, the pace of buybacks is expected to be somewhat weighted towards the second half of the year. In the first quarter, through February 5, we repurchased an additional 120,000 shares for $16 million. We have $770 million remaining in our share repurchase authorization, which includes the additional authorization recently approved by our Board of Directors. Additionally, in January, we redeemed the remaining $50 million of our March 2021 notes.

Before closing, I also wanted to provide a reminder that our mandatory convertible shares will convert to common shares on March 15. The number of common shares issued will depend on our share price, leading up to the conversion date. At Assurant’s current share price, we would expect conversion would result in the minimum issuance of shares.

In summary, despite a year of uncertainty, we took action to safeguard our employees, to provide our clients with superior service, and to maintain our strong financial footing. As we turn the page to 2021, we’re focused on continuing to deliver profitable growth, enhancing our products and services and meeting our commitments to all stakeholders. We look forward to the year ahead as we continue to drive Assurant to a strong future.

And with that, operator, please open the call for questions.

