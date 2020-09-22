Autozone Inc. (AZO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

William C. Rhodes — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for AutoZone’s 2020 fourth quarter conference call.

With me today are Bill Giles, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brian Campbell, Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations and Tax; and Jamere Jackson, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Elect. Jamere, who joined us just last week, will be observing only today, but we are so glad to have him here and part of our great team.

Regarding the fourth quarter, I hope you’ve had an opportunity to read our press release and learn about the quarter’s results. If not, the press release, along with our slides complementing our comments today are available on our website, www.autozone.com, under the Investor Relations link. Please click on Quarterly Earnings Conference Calls to see them.

Since our last earnings release in late May, much of the world’s attention has been on COVID-19, its current and short-term implications and trying to evaluate the long-term ramifications of this pandemic. During Q3’s conference call, we shared the incredible volatility we experienced during the third quarter, with three very distinct performance periods: pre-COVID, where our same-store sales were up about 6% or so; then the midst of the stay at home orders where our comps were down over 20%; and then the last four weeks where our performance was in the low teens following the stimulus checks and at the beginning of the enhanced unemployment benefits. We shared last quarter that our retail sales increased an incredible 50% one week, from a Monday to a Wednesday.

This quarter’s sales story was very different. It was quite consistent and consistently very, very strong. While last quarter was the most remarkable quarter I’ve ever experienced, this quarter marked another milestone. AutoZone enjoyed its largest quarterly same store sales performance since going public in 1991, 22%. 22% same store sales growth, and that introduced new unfamiliar challenges. With the significant increase in customer traffic in our retail and commercial sales, we had to intensely focus on ensuring the safety of our customers and AutoZoners, and that took a tremendous amount of creativity on the part of our team.

Our supply chain, specifically our distribution centers, our vendor partners and their operations were and continued to be under immense pressure to keep up with the surge in demand we experienced over the last five months. Our in-stock positions today aren’t up to our usual high standards, and we are working diligently to get recovered but our supply chain wasn’t built for 25% excess capacity. I’ve mentioned often that our sales are pretty predictable, staying in a very tight band. Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth since stimulus money began to flow. That said, our sales in both Retail and Commercial were high but very consistent from the beginning of our quarter and early May through July. We were anxious to see what happen to our sales performance in August after the enhanced unemployment benefits subsided. We are very happy to report that our domestic same-store sales in August, while down some from May through July, were still up a remarkable 16.5%.

During the quarter, there were certainly some geographic regions that did better than others, as there always are, but all of our regions performed well. I’m sure many of you would like to know how we’re thinking about sales for both the first quarter and fiscal ’21. It remains very difficult for us to predict. Based on our performance post enhanced unemployment, we feel our sales will remain elevated for some time. And typically in recessionary environments, we perform well, but nothing, nothing about this global pandemic is typical. There are simply too many remaining unknowns: will the federal government’s $300 enhanced unemployment benefit be sufficient; how long will it last; will there be an effective vaccine, and if so when; what consumer behaviors have changed temporarily; which ones have changed permanently; and many, many more questions. Beyond our primary objective to ensure the safety of our customers and AutoZoners, our focus is on providing our AutoZoners with the resources they need to provide our customers with an exceptional experience.

As for the long term, to date, we don’t see anything that substantially changes our bullish view on our industry, but we must continue to monitor consumer shifts in behavior. And if the economy enters a deep and protracted recessionary environment, we continue to believe our customers will focus more on maintaining their current vehicles and it will benefit our business, retail in particular, as it has in the last three recessions. Last quarter, I reminded folks, the strongest periods we’ve experienced outside sales growth over the last three decades have been the early ’90s; ’01-’02; ’09, ’10 and ’11, all coming out of recessionary periods. This is why we remain optimistic on the industry this upcoming year. Interestingly, after each of those outsized sales growth periods, they have never been followed by equivalent declines in the years that follow. We believe consumer behaviors change during these recessionary periods, allowing us to showcase our skills and capabilities to new customers, and we retain many of those customers in the years that follow.

We always begin these calls by thanking our AutoZoners. What our team continues to do has really been exceptional. I applaud our entire organization, each and every AutoZoner across the enterprise, from Hawaii to Sao Paulo, from [Indecipherable] to our data zone facility in Mexico. Every AutoZoner has had to learn new ways to work, new ways to meet and exceed the wants, needs and desires of our customers. And everyone has met, embraced and delivered on that challenge. I couldn’t be more proud of the phenomenal team I have the honor of working alongside. I especially want to call out, and on behalf of every AutoZoner, recognize our store and distribution center AutoZoners. These extraordinary people have been thrown many, many curve balls in the last six months, and they have met every challenge with tremendous ingenuity, courage, innovation and passion. Most importantly, they’ve continued to deliver an exceptional service experience for our customers. Thank you, AutoZoners. You embody everything it means to be an AutoZoner, and you deliver on our cultural and service promises every single day.

Now let’s move into our performance for the quarter. Same-store sales were up 21.8% versus last year’s fourth quarter. Our net income was $740 million, and our EPS was $30.93 a share, 36.9% above last year. Excluding the extra week in last year’s fourth quarter, our EPS was up an amazing 47.6%.

Regarding our sales performance, while the consistency from week to week was predictable. The volume of business was the outlier this quarter. Our sales were much higher than we could have forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year, and they sustained higher levels than we would have predicted on our last call in May. While our retail business was stronger than our commercial business, both businesses had week to week consistent sales performance. Our DIY same-store sales were up approximately 24%. Our share growth in retail over the last four months on the detailed information we have available for our broadest set of competitors shows that we have been gaining much, much more share than at any time before in both units and dollars.

Our commercial business total sales were up approximately 17% on a 16-week basis. In commercial, we [Indecipherable] over $60 million in weekly sales, which was over $12,200 in sales per program per week, both new records for us.

Candidly, we are most proud to highlight that we continue to live up to our stated values when it came to taking care of our AutoZoners. During our third quarter, we announced that all eligible hourly full and part-time AutoZoners across the US would receive emergency time off benefits, and it would be available immediately. Remember back at that time. At that time, we didn’t wait to see what others were doing or wait on any mandates by government. We felt it was imperative to act swiftly in support of our AutoZoners on the front lines. We provided them with two additional weeks of time off, including, for the first time in our history, providing eligible part-timers with paid time off up to 40 hours. This additional time off can be used as the AutoZoner desires. And if they don’t use it between now and the calendar year-end, we will pay them for those hours in January.

We did this to provide our AutoZoners with choices. Some were in the more vulnerable populations and weren’t comfortable coming to work, others had childcare issues, others were simply anxious, while the vast majority were comfortable continuing to come to work and providing great service to our customers in their time of need. This decision, which was made in a couple of days, was aligned with our values. In the fourth quarter, we extended these emergency time off benefits to our store managers and distribution center advisors, each of whom have been on the frontline supporting and leading their teams through this extraordinary season. We were honored to be able to make these investments in our AutoZoners in recognition of what they have done and continue to do for our customers and our organization.

Overall, this quarter’s sales were a record for us, but it’s simply impossible and would be irresponsible to extrapolate these results going forward. With so many variables heading into the fall, we continue to manage the business literally from week to week and our field organization continues to do an outstanding job managing the business. As we said on last quarter’s call, we expect that our sales growth will moderate over time, but we continue to believe our products and services will be in high demand during these more difficult economic times. One thing that we are sure about: our team has shown their resiliency, and they remain nimble. They’re ready to react quickly to every single change. We remain focused on providing our team with the resources and support they need to live up to our pledge and our AutoZoners have definitely and continued to put our customers first.

While geographic differences weren’t a significant story of this quarter, there continued to be interesting trends across our merchandise categories, specifically in the retail business. We continued to see some surprisingly strong categories that I will call project categories. These are categories for hobbyists or people who want to upgrade something. We believe that with people having more time on their hands and many having more discretionary money due to the enhanced unemployment benefits often making more than they were making before or a lack of spending on entertainment type categories, customers are working on their, quote, project car, or doing that enhancement job they’ve been constantly putting off. At the same time, we noted that certain product lines grew at a slower rate compared to the chain average. Merchandise categories like brakes, rotors or even motor oil, while up from pre-COVID levels, aren’t growing at the same rate as the overall store. We believe these categories may be impacted by the decrease in miles driven, and in the brake categories, specifically, the lack of severe winter weather last year.

Now let’s turn our focus to the balance of the P&L. For the quarter, our gross margin was down 33 basis points. Included in our cost of goods this quarter was a shift of mix and 9 basis points of headwind due to civil unrest expenses. In addition, we have also identified select categories that are more commodity based which are less dependent upon service that we have lowered prices in order to be — more effectively compete with our traditional competitors to increase volumes.

On operating expenses, our team, particularly our store operations and commercial teams, continued to manage our expenses during these times well. As our sales accelerated drastically in a very short period of time, we didn’t have the available labor to achieve our desired staffing levels until later in the quarter. So we wish we could have spent more on labor to provide an even better customer experience. While expenses were up 9.2% versus last year’s Q4, excluding the extra week due to our very strong sales results, we were able to leverage operating expenses 315 basis points. Included in this quarter’s expenses were approximately $11 million related to emergency time off and other COVID related expenses. While the last two quarters’ expenses related to COVID have been significant as we visit stores and distribution centers and talk to our team, this decision strengthen our already unique and powerful culture and show that this organization walks the talk. We believe there will be long-lasting benefits from this decision.

Regarding our balance sheet, our debt was up a bit and our cash and cash equivalents were up dramatically. We now have over $1.7 billion in cash on the balance sheet, of which $1.6 billion is excess cash. Increasing our debt levels, adding a new 364 day line of credit, and increasing excess cash were purposeful as we wanted to maximize our liquidity position due to the significant uncertainty. We also felt we managed our inventory well as our inventory per store growth increased 1.3% versus Q4 last year. We feel our strong liquidity position heading into the fall months allows us immense flexibility when it comes to thoughtfully re-instituting our share repurchase program.

As I mentioned previously, we temporarily paused our stock buyback program in March. It was certainly the right decision. At the time, as there was too much uncertainty in the business and in the world, our share repurchase program has been a very important part of our capital allocation strategy, and it will continue to be so. We expect to gradually restart our buyback program during the first quarter. We intend to utilize our ongoing free cash flow to buy back stock and, based on our view of the future, begin methodically utilizing some of the excess cash we currently have on our balance sheet. As we did in March, if we have concerns about the near term, we can and will temporarily suspend repurchases again, which is one of the significant benefits of a share repurchase program versus a dividend approach of returning capital to shareholders. We expect to maintain an elevated level of cash and cash equivalents throughout most of this new fiscal year.

In regard to our capex spend during the quarter, we spent less this year than last year. We paused our development on many stores during the depths of the stay at home orders which slowed our ability to complete construction and open new stores. As a result, we finished this year with 113 new US stores versus 154 last year. And we opened only 25 stores across all of Mexico and Brazil for the year. For 2021, we would expect to get back to our usual cadence of approximately 150 domestic new stores and roughly 50 international stores.

I’ll spend a moment on our integrated retail efforts. As COVID’s effect on consumers’ ability to get out and shop grew, we ramped up our strategy to enhance the customer shopping experience by meeting customers when, where and how they wanted to shop. This past quarter, we continued to see very strong growth in our online shopping channels: buy online, pick up in store; next day delivery; and ship to home. In particular, our buy online pick up in store offering grew rapidly at 4 times the growth rate of the ship to home options. I do want to remind listeners that our online sales still represent a very, very small percentage of the DIY business, substantially below 5%. While online purchasing is a smaller business for us, the traffic to the website is a tremendous marketing tool for our in-store business. We remain committed to improving the shopping experience online in order to help customers identify what they need and allow them a quicker in and out experience once they come to our stores for pickup.

Before I pass the discussion over to Bill Giles to talk about our financial results, I’d like to again thank our AutoZoners for their extraordinary efforts during these unprecedented times. I cannot thank you enough, and I’m confident that I speak on behalf of our shareholders too, and say, thank you. AutoZoners, you truly delivered on AutoZone’s promise to provide exceptional customer service.

Now I’ll turn it over to Bill Giles. Bill?

William T. Giles — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President – Finance and Information Technology, Customer

Thanks, Bill, and good morning, everyone.

To start this morning, let me take a few moments to talk more specifically about both our domestic and international results. For the quarter, total auto parts sales, which includes our domestic Mexico and Brazil stores, increased 14.2%. For the trailing four quarters ended, total sales per AutoZone store were $1,914,000. This compares to an average of $1,847,000 at Q4 ending last year. Total DIFM sales increased on a 16-week basis 16.8% to $976 million, an amazing number as this quarter reached several records for us.

In the quarter, sales to our DIFM customers represented 21.5% of our total sales and increased approximately $89 million from last year’s Q4. Last year did have the extra week, and excluding that week, our sales were up $140.4 million. Our weekly sales program were $12,250 and they were up 14.2% on a per program basis versus $10,700 per week last year.

As we opened fewer programs this year at 114, finishing with 5,007 total programs, our sales efficiency per store has never been higher. Not only was $12,250 a week a record for us, but we were able to average $60 million in total weekly commercial sales, an amazing accomplishment. While we know many of the industry participants remain comfortably ahead of us currently, we know we are on the right path. This past year, we again believe our sales increases were materially better than the overall industry and we will remain focused on repeating this in FY ’21.

I should take a moment to discuss four major things that are making a real difference for us when it comes to commercial. First, we continue to expand our inventory availability initiative. One major example of this is adding to the number of MegaHub locations. These stores, having opened five this quarter and now numbering 44 in total, substantially increased local market availability. MegaHubs lift our sales noticeably in the markets where they open. With over 80,000 SKUs or more available same day and even multiple times per day from these MegaHub markets, we are able to say, yes, materially more than when compared to carrying 40,000 to 50,000 SKUs from a Hub.

Second, we are improving our service. We are delivering faster and we are supporting our customers with their overall needs better than before. We recently began rolling out new technology that will significantly improve our delivery times and the accuracy of the commitments that we make to our customers.

Third, we’ve gotten our store managers to buy into our commercial sales initiatives. They are not only involved with the commercial effort, but they are fully on board with driving sales calls and improving our service to our commercial customers. They now own the commercial business in their store. And fourth, we continue to rollout initiatives that make us much easier to do business with. We now have our commercial program in 5,007 stores or 85% of our domestic stores.

Our Mexico stores continued to be impacted by the pandemic this past quarter. In addition to impacting sales, the weakness in the foreign currency exchange rate put additional pressure on our results. The exchange rate finished the quarter at MXN21.91 to the dollar and it was roughly 15% higher than last year’s fourth quarter. As a result of the devaluation, our total US dollar sales were down for the quarter versus last year. During the quarter, we opened 11 new stores and finished with 621 stores. While the quarter was challenging, we believe the negative impacts are short term in nature. We remain committed to our store opening schedules in Mexico for the foreseeable future.

Regarding Brazil, we finished with 43 stores. We opened five new stores in the quarter. Similar to the US, Brazil faced immense challenges with COVID-19 and stay at home mandates. In fact, many of our stores in Brazil were focused — or forced to be closed for weeks like our stores in Puerto Rico. In both markets, our AutoZoners were very creative and quickly implemented drive-through, no-contact service. You should have seen the lines of cars. Currently, we view the COVID impact to be short term in nature for our Brazil stores as well. Our commitment to growing our Brazilian business has not wavered.

Gross margin for the quarter was 53.1% of sales, down 31 basis points versus last year’s fourth quarter on a 16 week basis. This past quarter’s gross margin included approximately $4 million in charges related to damage from civil unrest. The increase in gross — the decrease in gross margin was attributable to lower merchandise margins driven primarily by a shift in mix. Our primary focus will continue to be growing absolute gross profit dollars in total auto parts segment.

SG&A for the quarter was 30.7% of sales, leveraging 338 basis points to last year’s fourth quarter on a 16 week basis. Our SG&A grew 9.2% over last year’s fourth quarter. As we discussed in our press release this morning, we incurred a net $10.7 million in charges related to offering emergency time off and additional direct COVID expenses. SG&A will remain something we manage in accordance with sales volumes. As sales pick up, we would expect the spend rate to increase. And, as previously mentioned, at times we haven’t been able to adequately staff to the increase in volume. As our staffing levels have increased, so will our labor cost.

EBIT for the quarter was $1.018 billion. Our EBIT margin was 22.4%.

Interest expense for the quarter was $65.6 million, up 14% from Q4 a year ago. The higher expenses related to the $1.25 billion bond issuance and the $750 million 364 day credit facility, both completed in the third quarter. We are planning interest at $48 million for the first quarter of fiscal ’21 versus $43.7 million in last year’s quarter. Our higher forecast than last year is driven again by the costs associated with the new bond issuance and the 364 day credit facility.

Debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was $5.513 billion or $307 million above last year’s Q4 ending balance of $5.206 billion. Our adjusted debt level metric finished the quarter at 1.9 times EBITDAR. Our lower than normal credit metric reflects the temporary suspension of share repurchase program. While in any given quarter, we may increase or decrease our leverage metric based on management’s opinion regarding debt and equity conditions, we remain committed to both our investment grade rating and our capital allocation strategy. And long-term, our share repurchases are an important element of that strategy.

For the quarter, our tax rate was 22.3% versus 21.5% in last year’s fourth quarter. This quarter’s rate benefited 35 basis points from stock options exercised, while last year it benefited 107 basis points. Stock option exercises aren’t predictable and as such they will affect our tax rate and ultimately our net income and EPS. For the first quarter of FY ’21, we suggest investors model us at approximately 23.5% before any assumptions on credits due to stock option exercises. Because we cannot effectively predict this activity, we remain committed to reporting the stock option impact on the tax rate.

Net income for the quarter was $740 million, up 41.2% versus last year’s fourth quarter, when excluding the 17th week. Our diluted share count of 23.9 million was lower by 4.3% from last year’s fourth quarter. The combination of these factors drove earnings per share for the quarter to $30.93, up 47.6% over the prior year’s fourth quarter, excluding the extra week.

Relating to the cash flow statement for the fourth quarter, we generated $1.417 billion of operating cash flow. This was up approximately $600 million over last year’s Q4, with an extra week. Net fixed assets were up 2.5% versus last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $183.8 [Phonetic] million and reflected the additional expenditures required to open 65 net new stores this quarter, capital expenditures on existing stores, Hub and MegaHub remodels or openings, work on development of new stores for upcoming quarters and information technology investments. With the new stores opened, we finished this past quarter with 5,885 stores in the US, 621 stores in Mexico and 43 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,549.

Depreciation totaled $125.4 million for the quarter versus last year’s expense of $118.5 million. This is generally in line with recent growth rates.

We did not repurchase any AutoZone stock in the quarter versus $692 million last year. At quarter-end, we had $796 million remaining under our share buyback authorization, and our leverage metric was 1.9 times. As Bill mentioned earlier, we had suspended our share repurchase program as we continued to evaluate cash flow generation and the economy as a whole. At this stage, based on current conditions and the strength of our business, we expect to be utilizing our free cash flow generated each quarter in order to opportunistically start buying back — our program back up. It remains, and will remain, a core tool to our model as we believe it is a terrific flexible way to return excess cash flow after appropriately investing in our business to our shareholders.

Next, I’d like to update you on our inventory levels in total. The Company’s inventory increased 3.6% over the same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement. Inventory per location was $683,000 versus $674,000 last year and $685,000 last quarter. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable on a per location basis was a negative $104,000 versus a negative $85,000 last year and a negative $56,000 last quarter. As a result, accounts payable as a percent of gross inventory finished the quarter at 115.3% versus last year’s Q4 of 112.6%.

Finally, our continued disciplined capital management approach resulted in return on invested capital for the trailing four quarters of 38.1%. We have and will continue to make investments that we believe will generate returns that significantly exceed our cost of capital.

Now I’ll turn it back to Bill Rhodes.

William C. Rhodes — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction

Thank you, Bill.

These continue to be unique and unprecedented times, and they required us to look at many things differently to manage our business day to day. I am extraordinarily proud of our team across the board for their commitment to servicing our customers, the motoring public, but doing so in a very safe manner. While we are learning how to operate effectively in these times, we remain wary of the volatility that can exist, volatility in both the US and our international markets. We don’t know what lies ahead of us for this new fiscal year, but we feel we are much more prepared today for uncertainty than we were at the start of this pandemic. We’ll be ready for a wide variety of economic environments, and we have extraordinary people who are committed to servicing our customers and helping them get to work, go see their families, drop [Phonetic] to a close vacation spot or get back into the school year.

I wish we could provide you with more clarity on our expectations on business trends for our upcoming first quarter and the new fiscal year. But as I stated before, that isn’t practical for us with all the unknowns. But I want to be crystal clear. We plan conservatively in order to manage our cost structure appropriately. While our domestic retail business was a tremendous surprise for us this past quarter, we understand trends will ultimately slow. While we appreciate these things, we feel we are well positioned for continued future share gain opportunities in both the domestic retail and commercial segments. We had an outstanding quarter. But we have work to do as we start a new fiscal year.

Frankly, our focus isn’t on what happens this new quarter. It’s are we keeping our AutoZoners and customers safe today while providing our customers with their automotive needs, and, more importantly, what can we do during these extraordinary times to position our Company for even greater future success. What really matters is how are we doing a year or two from now. And I continue to be bullish on our industry, and in particular bullish on our Company.

Before we proceed to questions, we made some exciting organization announcements a few weeks ago. We announced that Bill Giles and Bill Hackney, two tremendous long-term talented leaders, plan to retire at the end of the calendar year. It is impossible to state the tremendous impact each of them have had on our business, our culture and our teams. They will be sorely missed. But in their typical fashion, they always put the Company’s interest ahead of their own and they have been sharing with us for a long time and this day would inevitably come.

As such, their teams are prepared, and we simultaneously announced the addition of two new fabulous leaders to our team. Our new EVP, CFO, Jamere Jackson is with us today. And Seong Ohm will be joining us soon as our new Senior Vice President of Merchandising. We are so excited to add these two seasoned, highly accomplished leaders to our team. It will be terrific to inject their ideas, thoughts and perspectives into our future strategies and tactics. We welcome Jamere and Seong, and we look forward to celebrating the enormous contributions of Bill and Bill.

Now we’d like to open up the call for questions.

