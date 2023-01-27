AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results.

Consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $14.2 billion, up 17% from a year ago.

Net income was $1.6 billion, or $2.07 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $2.18 per share, last year.

The company expects revenue growth of 15-17% and EPS of $11.00-11.40 for fiscal year 2023.

Prior performance