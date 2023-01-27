Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results.

Consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $14.2 billion, up 17% from a year ago.

Net income was $1.6 billion, or $2.07 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $2.18 per share, last year.

The company expects revenue growth of 15-17% and EPS of $11.00-11.40 for fiscal year 2023.

Prior performance

American-Express-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

V Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Visa’s Q1 2023 financial results

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $7.9 billion. GAAP net income rose 6% to $4.2 billion while EPS grew

Earnings: Highlights of Intel’s (INTC) Q4 2022 financial results

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Thursday reported a decline in adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter. The semiconductor giant also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2023. Fourth-quarter

McCormick (MKC) expects to drive sales growth in 2023 through pricing actions and cost savings

Shares of McCormick & Company Inc. (NYSE: MKC) were down over 5% on Thursday after the company missed expectations on its fourth quarter 2022 results and provided a lower-than-expected earnings

Tags

digital payments

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top