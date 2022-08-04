Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
BABA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alibaba’s Q1 2023 financial results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues remained flat year-over-year at RMB205,555 million, or $30.6 billion.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB22,739 million, or $3.39 billion. Adjusted net income was RMB30,252 million, or $4.51 billion, down 30% year-over-year.
Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.51, or $1.27. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB11.73, or $1.75, down 29% year-over-year.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue decreased 4% to $6.49 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net income
Earnings: eBay Q2 revenue down 9%; profit beats estimates
E-commerce firm eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Wednesday reported flat earnings for the second quarter of 2022, when the company's revenues decreased. However, both the the top-line and earnings beat
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $80.6 billion. Net income rose to $2.9 billion, or $2.23 per share,