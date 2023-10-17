Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3% year-over-year to $25.2 billion.

Net income was $7.8 billion, or $0.90 per share, compared to $7.1 billion, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Net interest income rose 4% to $14.4 billion while non-interest income amounted to $10.8 billion.

