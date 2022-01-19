Bank of America reports mixed Q4 results

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The banking giant reported Q4 revenue of $22.17 million, up 10% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.82 per share was, meanwhile, above the target that analysts had anticipated.

BAC shares fell 3.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a 41% over the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance