Baozun (BZUN) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 26.3% year-over-year to RMB2,152.1 million ($304.6 million).
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB119.8 million ($17 million), up 78.6% year-over-year. Adjusted net income was RMB146 million ($20.7 million), up 73.4% year-over-year.
Net income per ADS was RMB2.00 ($0.28) while adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.43 ($0.34).
The company expects total net revenues to range between RMB1,750 million and RMB1,800 million for the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of 16-20%.
