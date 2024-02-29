Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Best Buy Co. (BBY) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues totaled $14.6 billion compared to $14.7 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales declined 4.8%.
Net earnings were $460 million, or $2.12 per share, compared to $495 million, or $2.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.72.
Both the top and bottom line numbers surpassed projections, allowing the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For fiscal year 2025, Best Buy expects revenue of $41.3-42.6 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 3% to flat. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.75-6.20.
Prior performance
