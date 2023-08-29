Earnings: A snapshot of Best Buy’s (BBY) Q2 2024 results

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a decline in revenues and adjusted earnings.
Second-quarter profit, adjusted for special items, decreased to $1.22 per share from $1.54 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, the company posted a net profit of $274 million or $1.25 per share in Q2, compared to $306 million or $1.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 7% decrease in revenues to $9.58 billion. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2024.
“Our financial results were better than expected, and they reflect a consumer electronics industry that remains challenged due to the pull-forward of demand in prior years and the various macroeconomic factors that we are all too familiar with,” said Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
What to expect when Campbell Soup (CPB) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were green on Monday. The stock has dropped 25% year-to-date. The food company is slated to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results
A few points to note about Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q2
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stayed green on Friday. The stock has dropped 12% year-to-date. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of 2023 a
Key takeaways from Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q2 earnings
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) reported positive results for the second quarter of 2024 even as the video conferencing site keeps innovating and ramping up the platform with advanced AI