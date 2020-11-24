Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Nov. 24, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Mollie O’Brien — Vice President – Investor Relations

Corie Barry — Chief Executive Officer

Matt Bilunas — Chief Financial Officer

Mike Mohan — President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts:

Karen Short — Barclays Capital — Analyst

Simeon Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Bradley Thomas — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Greg Melich — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Scot Ciccarelli — RBC Capital — Analyst

Michael Baker — D.A. Davidson — Analyst

Seth Basham — Wedbush — Analyst

Curtis Nagle — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Scott Mushkin — R5 Capital — Analyst

