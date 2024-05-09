Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $75.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, down 18% year-over-year.

Net loss was $54.4 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to a loss of $59 million, or $0.92 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.72.

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2024 are expected to range between $85-90 million. For the full year of 2024, revenues are expected to be $315-345 million.

