Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q4 2024

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues decreased 31% year-over-year to $15.2 billion.

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $3.86 billion, or $5.46 per share, compared to a loss of $23 million, or $0.04 per share, last year. Core loss per share amounted to $5.90.

The top line beat estimates but the bottom line number fell short of expectations.

Total company backlog at quarter-end was $521 billion.

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $26.3 billion at quarter-end.

The stock gained over 3% on Tuesday.

