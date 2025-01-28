Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q4 2024

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues decreased 31% year-over-year to $15.2 billion.
Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $3.86 billion, or $5.46 per share, compared to a loss of $23 million, or $0.04 per share, last year. Core loss per share amounted to $5.90.
The top line beat estimates but the bottom line number fell short of expectations.
Total company backlog at quarter-end was $521 billion.
Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $26.3 billion at quarter-end.
The stock gained over 3% on Tuesday.
