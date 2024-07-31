Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Boeing (BA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues decreased 15% year-over-year to $16.9 billion.
GAAP net loss was $1.43 billion, or $2.33 per share, compared to a loss of $149 million, or $0.25 per share, last year. Core loss per share was $2.90.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.
Total company backlog at quarter-end was $516 billion.
Boeing has elected Robert K. “Kelly” Ortberg as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 8, 2024. He will succeed Dave Calhoun, who announced his intention to retire from the company earlier this year.
The stock rose over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
