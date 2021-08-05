Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: Q2 loss widens despite sales growth
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), Thursday reported a wider loss for the second quarter of 2021, despite a double-digit increase in sales. Revenues beat Wall Street’s forecast, while the bottom-line missed
The company, a pioneer in plant-based meat substitutes, reported a loss of $0.31 per share for the June quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is wider than the $0.02-per share loss it incurred in the same period of last year. The market was looking for a smaller loss for the latest quarter.
The reported net loss was $19.7 million or $0.31 per share, compared to a loss of $10.2 million or $0.16 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, revenues moved up 32% annually to $149.4 million and topped expectations.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Beyond Meat’s Q2 results
Beyond Meat’s stock has declined 28% in the past six months. The shares closed Thursday’s session lower and continued to lose in the after-hours following the announcement.
(this story will be updated shortly)
