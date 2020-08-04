Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Beyond Meat (BYND) reports in-line earnings in Q2; tops revenue targets
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported second quarter 2020 loss of 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which came in line with the market’s view. Revenue of $113 million, jumped 69% year-over-year and beat the analysts’ estimates. On a reported basis, the company posted a loss of $10.2 million or $0.16 per share.
Shares of Beyond Meat slumped about 6% in the after-market hours.
Retail sales in the US more than tripled in the quarter, offsetting the weakness in the foodservice business as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Like last quarter, the company didn’t provide any outlook for fiscal 2020 due to the magnitude and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking forward to read what management and analysts discuss on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Beyond Meat Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
