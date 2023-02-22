Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
BIDU Earnings: Highlights of Baidu’s Q4 2022 financial results
Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when its revenues remained broadly unchanged.
Total revenues of the China-based technology company were unchanged year-over-year at RMB33.1 billion ($4.8 billion) in the December quarter. The Baidu app had 648 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, which is up 4% year-over-year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to RMB15.25 per ADS ($2.21 per ADS) from RMB11.6 per ADS in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. On an unadjusted basis, net income was RMB13.59 per ADS ($1.97 per ADS), compared to RMB4.51 per ADS last year.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
What to expect when Beyond Meat (BYND) reports Q4 earnings this week
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down 6% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date. The plant-based food products company is set to report its fourth quarter
Key takeaways from Dropbox’s (DBX) Q4 2022 financial results
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage and sharing tools that help office workers carry out their tasks with ease. The company, which offers solutions
Earnings: Walmart (WMT) Q4 results beat estimates; US comps up 8.3%
Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday reported impressive earnings and revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2023. The numbers also came in above the consensus estimates. Fourth-quarter