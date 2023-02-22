Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

BIDU Earnings: Highlights of Baidu’s Q4 2022 financial results

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when its revenues remained broadly unchanged.

Baidu Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Total revenues of the China-based technology company were unchanged year-over-year at RMB33.1 billion ($4.8 billion) in the December quarter. The Baidu app had 648 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, which is up 4% year-over-year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to RMB15.25 per ADS ($2.21 per ADS) from RMB11.6 per ADS in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. On an unadjusted basis, net income was RMB13.59 per ADS ($1.97 per ADS), compared to RMB4.51 per ADS last year.

