Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Big Lots Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] On the call today are Bruce Thorn, President and CEO; and Jonathan Ramsden, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

Before starting today’s call, the company would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made on the call involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to the company’s safe harbor provisions as stated in company’s press release and SEC filings and that actual results can differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. The company would like to also point out, where applicable, commentary today is focused on adjusted non-GAAP results. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted results are available in today’s press release.

I would now turn the call over to Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots. Mr. Thorn, please go ahead.

Bruce Thorn — President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. 2020 was a remarkable year for Big Lots, and I am proud of our strong finish, which is reflected in the results we reported this morning. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter increased 7.9% and our diluted earnings per share were $2.59. This resulted in our strongest ever sales and earnings for fiscal year with the comp up 16.1% and $7.35 per share in adjusted earnings.

Along with these results, I’ve been amazed by the evolution of our entire organization, which has been strongly aligned around our Operation North Star goals, while working extremely hard to navigate what has been a very difficult external environment. For that, I want to say a big thank you to all of our associates across our stores, distribution centers and corporate headquarters. Our accomplishments in 2020, which I will talk more about in a moment, were truly a team effort.

As we enter 2021, there are reasons to be hopeful that the global pandemic that has upended so many things well received and that we will be on a path to greater stability as the year progresses. However, we will not take our eye off the ball with regard to making our stores and workplaces as safe as possible. And we will continue to work with clear and rigorous safety standards, social distancing and cleaning protocols in all of our stores and workplaces.

During the course of 2020, we incurred more than $50 million in COVID-related expenses, including health and safety measures as well as incremental pay bonuses to stores and distribution center associates. We expect to incur further expense in 2021, albeit at a lower level. In addition, we are encouraging, supporting and facilitating our associates to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity.

Coming back to the fourth quarter, we saw two distinct levels of performance; strong performance in November and in January, and we had more appropriate inventory levels. And what I would refer to as a solid performance in December where we continue to see underlying strength in our business, but we’re too sold through on our Christmas seasonal assortment to maintain the double-digit comps that mark the balance of the year.

Traffic was also clearly softer in December, driven by COVID-19-related stay at home orders and different consumer shopping patterns caused by the pandemic. However, our core business continued to perform well. And following Christmas, for the balance of the quarter, comp growth returned to double-digit levels, benefiting from broad-based category strength and new stimulus payments that began to flow in early January.

As our inventory levels were sold through, we were able to navigate through the holiday period with fewer promotions than last year. This reduction in markdowns significantly mitigated the pressures felt from increased spot freight rates in higher supply chain charges we incurred. Across all categories other than Food and Seasonal, we saw double-digit comps for the quarter as a whole.

Furniture sales increased 15% versus last year with strong growth in upholstery, ready-to-assemble and mattresses. The home office trend continued throughout Q4, doubling year-over-year. Upholstery delivered a 20% increase and mattresses grew 11%. The Broyhill brand had a strong impact on furniture, representing 17% of total furniture sales in the quarter. Upholstery was particularly strong for Broyhill, driving 30% of total upholstery sales.

Soft Home had a double-digit comp increase, led by strong trends within the window, home organization and basic bedding categories. Window continued strong performance for the year and was up over 35% for the quarter with curtains up over 40%, driven by incremental Broyhill and national brand offerings. Home organization saw 25% growth, driven by plastic storage and closet organization. Basic bedding was driven by strong performance in throws, pillows and mattress toppers, all delivering 20% comp or greater. Broyhill bedding, bath, window and decor also delivered strong results, delivering 20% of division sales in the quarter.

Our Seasonal business started the quarter off with strong double-digit comps. However, given the reduced buy of Christmas merchandise and the stronger early sell-through, we saw lack of inventory to drive sales during the key selling weeks leading up to Christmas, resulting in a sales decline versus last year for the quarter of 12%. This negatively impacted the sales growth, but we saw a quick rebound in our spring, summer and patio businesses in late January and early February.

Apparel continue to grow in sales penetration with nearly a 50% comp fueled by recognizable branded close-out in key value items throughout the season. We saw strong sell-through in graphic tees, fashion tops, cold weather fleece and sports apparel. As our customer is responding strongly to our well curated assortment, we will continue to lean into apparel, a category that is margin accretive and highly productive. We are targeting another year of strong double-digit apparel growth in 2021.

Hard Home comps were up nearly 20% to last year with all departments delivering double-digit increases. Key areas such as kitchen appliances, cookware, dinnerware and drinkware delivered over 30% comps in part due to the cook and dine at home trend. With this trend we saw excellent performance from our keurig pods and keurig brewers, and momentum has clearly continued into 2021.

We’ve launched pantry optimization in third quarter of 2020. As a reminder, this involves repositioning footage from food staples to food entertainment as well as expanded space for consumables, including cleaning products and health and beauty, combining competitively priced national brands with an expanding assortment of close-outs. This creates a significant value differentiation from the competition. With the increased intensity of the pandemic during the colder winter months, this strategy outperformed our expectations. Customers were surprised and delighted to find more items on their shopping list at tremendous values. These categories drove repeat traffic and conversion, lifting total sales productivity for food and consumables, while driving margin dollar expansion.

Consumables had 15% sales growth. With key changes in laundry household chemicals and health and beauty, these departments grew at 23% and 19% respectively. Food was up 1% in the quarter, a very good result considering we reduced and redistributed space in September. Our holiday gift set helped drive a 6% comp increase in the candy gift area. We also saw a nice 6% increase across our beverage, baking and coffee departments, thanks to the new assortments implemented during the pantry optimization initiative.

Across all categories, close-out sales in the fourth quarter were up 50% over the same quarter in 2019. Close-outs are an important part of our heritage and a significant reason why she shops us. In the quarter, she was able to find close-out, including brands such as Reebok, Black & Decker, Nautica, Brothers Bedding [Phonetic] Ann Taylor and Sealy. Given our expanding range of close-outs and strong heritage, we see continued growth here as a clear opportunity, especially as we strengthen our buying relationships and take advantage of the space made available through our Queue Line project, identified through space planning and optimization in store.

Our active rewards membership reached an all-time high in Q4 with positive 9.5% growth year-over-year. Rewards customers spent 21% more than last year in Q4 and 11% more per customer. Big Heroes continued in Q4 with our now always on 10% discount for military investments. 25% of participants were new Big Rewards members. We also successfully ran a targeted campaign to reactivate lapsed customers in at risk of lapsing shoppers.

Enrollment was another great growth story, up 38% to Q4 2019. We enrolled 9 million customers to Big Rewards for the full year, our biggest enrollment year ever. With all of these strong drivers, rewards attached sales exceeded 70% of our total sales for the quarter, representing more than 700 basis points in penetration expansion to last year. Rewards has been on incredible trend, up around 10% per year for each of the past three years.

Throughout the quarter, we saw significant benefits from our Operation North Star strategies. These include our expanded e-commerce capabilities, Broyhill, the Lot and our front end Queue Line initiative. All of these initiatives have been successful and position us well to drive further gains in 2021, as we also accelerate additional close-out investments and depth in our apparel assortment.

Our ecommerce business was a huge success story throughout 2020 with the pandemic increasing customer expectations to be able to shop how, when and where they want. To that end, we have focused heavily on removing purchase friction and creating better customer experiences. During 2020, we introduced curbside pickup, same-day delivery in partnership with Instacart and same-day delivery with biglots.com with pickup, allowing customers to order any item available at their local Big Lot store. Our Instacart and pickup delivery services continue to accelerate during the fourth quarter, making a significant contribution to our overall ecommerce-driven growth.

As we detailed in our third quarter call, we now have shipped from store capabilities in 47 stores, strategically identified to ensure two day delivery to 90% of our customers across the country. Last, over the past year, we have expanded payment type choices available on-site to now include gift cards, the Big Lots credit card and lease online pickup in store, each of which have driven incremental volume.

As you know, all of these achievements resulted in us being ranked number one in Total Retail’s Top Omnichannel Retailers’ Report. In total, ecom and omnichannel sales grew over 130% versus Q4 last year, contributing close to 300 basis points to the overall company comp. KPIs were strong across the business with site traffic up close to 40% and conversion more than doubling. Even with our increased demand, we were able to offer improved delivery times to two day shipping, same-day delivery and curbside pickup, all new compared to holiday 2019. While we are pleased with ecom’s success in 2020, we still have a long way to go on our omnichannel journey and this will be a key area for our future investment, as I will detail in a moment. We believe there is a tremendous runway as we reach new customers and drive incremental growth beyond 2020’s performance.

Our Broyhill line, which launched in the spring, far outperformed our expectations in 2020. The line expanded beyond core home furniture to include area rugs, bedsheets and decorative pillows. The customer reaction to the entire offering of this iconic brand remains very favorable. And we remain extremely excited about our 2021 extension of Broyhill into housewares and kitchen textiles.

Broyhill generated over $400 million in first year’s sales, and we firmly believe it is on track to being a $1 billion brand. Broyhill customers spend twice as much as non-Broyhill customers and 10 times as much as non-furniture customers. This dynamic is driven both by basket size and visit frequency. One-third of Broyhill customers are new to Big Lots and 50% of Broyhill customers have already returned to make a second purchase, either in stores or through biglots.com.

Likewise, the Lot and the Queue Line strategies were very successful in 2020. We rolled these strategies out to 750 stores, which performed well upon launch and accelerated in the fourth quarter, driving close to three incremental comp points across these stores. Based on this success, we are now increasing our anticipated Lot and Queue Line conversions to 550 additional stores in 2021, most rolling out in spring. Meaning that by mid-year, over 90% of our stores will feature the Lot and Queue Line footprint features and assortments.

Another key aspect of Operation North Star has been a keen focus on our expense architecture. Through our Fund the Journey initiative, I’m proud to announce that we have secured $130 million of SG&A reductions today, including savings baked into our 2021 operating plan. Additionally, through partnerships with our vendor base and through more thoughtful in-store markdown activities, we’ve expanded margins approximately $30 million. Our efforts to drive more savings will continue in 2021 and beyond.

As we turn to 2021, a key focus will be to make investments in our supply chain to increase throughput, improve efficiencies and support omnichannel demand. [Indecipherable] we will open two third-party operated forward distribution centers. One in Northeast and one in the Southeast to help process bulk items, primarily our furniture offerings in palletized goods such as bottled water.

In addition, we will invest in centralized repacking capabilities in our DC in Columbus that will allow for more efficient and cost effective picking on a per store basis of less than a full case of items, even as our store count and demand grow. These capabilities will help make our other regional distribution centers more efficient as they can focus on case picking. These investments will enable us to get merchandise to our stores more quickly, efficiently and responsibly, improving our insights in many items. In addition, forward distribution centers will provide a scalable platform to support our future growth, and we expect to steam up additional FTC locations beyond 2021.

Another 2021 prioritization is to enhance the customer experience in our stores, particularly to those stores that did not go through a full remodel under our Store of the Future program. Starting in 2021 and extending over the next few years, we will invest in the store refresh program, encompassing new exterior signage, internal repainting and updated floors and bathrooms. This program will be much less expensive on a per store basis than our prior Store of the Future program that will deliver a more consistent brand experience across our stores.

We’re working 2021 to further strengthen our ecommerce capabilities and customer data insights. We will invest to improve user experience, omnichannel capabilities to ship through store and personalization capabilities through expanded use of customer data platforms, online customer panels and more advanced segmentation. We are excited by new merchandising initiatives in 2021. These include the strengthening of our value-driving assortment with close-outs across our merchandise categories, the aforementioned apparel expansion, additional Broyhill growth into adjacent departments, expanding our pet offerings given the acceleration of pet adoptions during 2020 and the trend of the humanization of pet and the productivity of pet products. Also, our Big Buy initiatives that will increase our value pricing impressions throughout the main aisles and featured end cap presentations.

Finally, Seasonal is a key area of opportunity for us as we know we left sales on the table with depleted inventory levels in 2020. We continued to enhance our value-focused proposition. Our newly launched Wonderland program offers a selection of products pricing $1 to drive conversion and excitement. Additionally, we are transforming how we work. As an example, in 2021, we will launch data-driven space planning capabilities for the first time in the company’s history.

Focusing on safe productivity, we will have better analytical tools to impact future buy cycle, optimize floor plans per store, further optimize allocation and replenishment and improve store compliance for planogram execution. We expect that these capabilities will greatly enhance our productivity store-by-store and category-by-category with the focus on shelf availability of relevant products. Most importantly, it will create a more relevant customer assortment to increase sales and increase customer satisfaction, fueling return visits. We are excited to be adding this tool to our merchandise program as we transform the way we work.

As a result of all these initiatives, we are entering 2021 with momentum and excitement about the opportunities ahead of us this year. While unusually cold and snowy winter weather impacted traffic trends mid-February, the year is off to a strong start. Comps will moderate in March as we lap the stock-up period during the first phase of the pandemic last year and again from mid-April and we were up against the first stimulus-driven sales period. However, we expect to end with positive comps for the quarter and growth in EPS on top of a strong growth quarter last year.

Overall, while comparatives will be challenging throughout this year and especially in Q2 and Q3, we expect to continue driving significant improvement in our underlying performance and shareholder value creation. Over the past year, we have clearly benefited from government stimulus and from the nesting trend that resulted from the pandemic. However, we are very confident that our performance is also being driven significantly by our Operation North Star strategies, and that week-by-week we are becoming a stronger company.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jonathan for more insight on our financial results for the quarter and our outlook for 2021.

Jonathan Ramsden — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer

Thanks, Bruce, and good morning, everyone. I would like to add my heartfelt thanks to the entire Big Lots team for their amazing efforts and commitment over the past year. And the team is pulling together as we enter 2021 to continue the great progress we made in 2020.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.738 billion, an 8% increase compared to $1.607 billion a year ago. The growth was driven by a record fourth quarter comparable sales increase of 7.9%. Comps were driven by strong growth in basket across both channels. Transactions were down slightly driven by store traffic, which was impacted by stay-at-home orders, particularly on the West Coast as well as the generally softer traffic we have seen on peak shopping days during the pandemic.

As Bruce mentioned, in terms of cadence through the quarter, the underlying trend by month was strongest in November and January with relative softness in December given slower traffic and lower levels of seasonal inventory. Our strong fourth quarter comps drove us to record annual sales of $6.2 billion, an increase of $876 million from 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter was $98 million compared to $93.8 million in Q4 of 2019. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.59, $0.09 above the high end of our guidance range provided in early January. As a reminder, we reported EPS of $2.39 last year.

For the full year, we achieved adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.35, more than twice what we reported for 2019 and resulting in record earnings on both the GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP basis. Gross margin rate for Q4 was 39.4%, down slightly from last year’s fourth quarter rate, with freight headwinds offsetting a significant reduction in markdowns. Our gross margin rate was essentially in line with expectations at the beginning of the quarter, although the freight impact and markdown benefit were both somewhat greater than expected.

Total expense dollars for the quarter, including depreciation, were $554 million, up from $508 million last year, a gain essentially in line with beginning of quarter expectations. Drivers of the increase were $12 million of additional expense from the sale and leaseback of our distribution centers, $11 million of additional store and corporate bonus expense, $6.5 million of higher non-cash equity comp expense, ongoing COVID-related cleaning cost and supplies of approximately $5 million and some expense flex on higher sales.

Interest expense for the quarter was $2.6 million, down from $3.2 million in Q4 last year, primarily as a result of paying off the balance on our unsecured line of credit earlier in 2020, partially offset by notional interest associated with the gain deferral on our sale leaseback transactions. The income tax rate in the fourth quarter was 24.6% compared to last year’s adjusted rate of 23.2%, both impacted by the resolution of discrete items. The impact of favorable discrete items was similar in value in 2020 compared to 2019, but the impact on the tax rate was less significant due to much higher pre-tax income. Prior to discrete items, this year’s income tax rate was 25.9% compared to last year’s adjusted rate of 26%.

Moving on to the balance sheet. Inventory on hand was down mid-single-digits, but total inventory was up 2.1% to $940.3 million, driven by higher in-transit inventory as we work to have products shipped prior to the Lunar New Year, drive replenishment after strong fourth quarter sell-throughs and to match underlying stronger business trends versus the close of 2019.

During Q4, we had no new store openings and closed three stores, leaving us with 1,408 stores and total selling square footage of 32 million. For the full year, we opened 24 stores and closed 20. Our new store openings were impacted by decisions we made at the beginning of the pandemic to defer some openings into 2021, but we were pleased to still achieve net store count growth. This was aided by our new store performance intervention program along with successful lease renewal negotiations, which reduced the number of store closures. We expect to accelerate net store count growth in 2021 and most significantly beyond, and continue to believe that unit growth can be a major driver of our performance.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $32 million compared to $33 million last year. Full year capex was $135 million versus $265 million last year with the reduction driven by our evolution away from Store of the Future as well as fewer new store openings and lapping investments in our new California distribution center. Depreciation expense in Q4 was $33.6 million, approximately $3.8 million lower than the same period last year.

We ended the fourth quarter with $560 million of cash and cash equivalents and $36 million of long-term debt. This represents a $750 million year-over-year increase in our net cash position, driven both by tremendous free cash flow and the net proceeds from the sale and leaseback of our distribution centers completed in June. As a reminder, at the end of 2019, we had $53 million of cash and cash equivalents and $279 million of long-term debt.

We repurchased 1.6 million shares during the quarter for $73 million at an average cost per share of $46.38 under our previously announced $500 million share repurchase authorization with $327 million remaining as of the end of the quarter. Share repurchases remain an important part of our capital allocation strategy going forward, in particular, given our significant excess liquidity. In total, we returned $219 million to shareholders during 2020. As announced in a separate release, our board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.30 per common share. This dividend is payable on April 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 19, 2021.

Turning to 2021. Based on currently available information, for the first quarter, the company expects to achieve diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.30 to $1.45 compared to $1.26 per diluted share in 2020. This guidance is based on a low-single-digit comparable sales increase and the total sales increased approximately 80 basis points higher than the lift in comparable sales. This guidance considers our strong start to ’21 — 2021, but anticipates comp pressure as we lap strong stock up comps from the first phase of the pandemic in March of last year and particularly from mid-April when government stimulus significantly accelerated sales in 2020. The guidance does not incorporate any share repurchases we may complete in the first quarter.

We expect gross margin rate for the first quarter to be flat to slightly up to last year as a year-over-year markdown benefit early in the quarter is largely offset by continued higher freight costs and the mix impact of pantry optimization, which launched in Q3 of last year. From an SG&A perspective, at our projected sales levels, we expect some deleverage in the quarter. However, excluding approximately $12 million of expense impact from the sale and leaseback in June 2020, expenses would lever slightly.

With regard to the full year, we expect that our financial performance will be significantly affected by the ongoing pandemic, including the continued evolution of consumer shopping behaviors, potential additional stimulus and other macro-driven factors. As a result, at this point, we do not believe we have sufficient visibility to provide full year guidance on sales or EPS.

We do expect to face ongoing pressure from higher freight cost for the year as well as some adverse mix impact from our pantry optimization strategy. This will be partially offset by lower shrink and other mix effects, but with the net result that our gross margin rate is likely to be slightly down. We expect SG&A expense dollars for the year to be down with benefits from lower COVID-related expense, normalization of bonus expense and structural expense savings, offset by incremental expense from the sale leaseback, higher non-cash equity comp expense, higher new store expense due to increased openings, higher wage levels and investments in our new forward deployment centers and other strategic investments. The forward deployment center investment for this year will add approximately $10 million to SG&A beginning mid-summer.

Our SG&A expectations for full year incorporate around $30 million of incremental structural expense savings across store labor, our supply chain and general office. By the close of 2021, we will have reduced SG&A by at least $130 million versus the start of 2019. And supported by our ongoing culture of frugality, we expect to drive this figure higher.

Capital expenditures for 2021 are expected to be in the range of $180 million to $190 million with the focus on strategic investments to strengthen and accelerate the business. These investments include the aforementioned Lot and Queue Line store conversions, omnichannel capabilities, space planning technology and customer analytics capabilities. In addition, we expect to open 50 to 60 stores in 2021, of which around 20 will be relocations.

As we think about inventory levels throughout 2021, it is important to note that we will be up against some very depleted 2020 inventory levels, which we know caused us to miss sales and adversely impact our customers’ in-store experience. In addition, we expect to flow some receipts earlier to mitigate freight costs. As a result, we expect headline inventory levels to be up significantly over 2020, especially at the end of Q2 and Q3. However, on a two year basis, inventory levels will reflect strong turn improvement.

For Q1, including in-transit, our ending inventory will be up around 15% as we lap depleted inventories at the end of the first quarter last year, but approximately flat to 2019 against a two year double-digit sales increase. We expect that inventories will continue to run close to flat on a two year basis through the balance of the year.

We expect interest expense for the year to be approximately flat with lower interest on borrowings offset by notional interest expense related to the sale leaseback gain deferral. Overall, 2021 headline numbers will reflect challenging comparisons to 2020, but we believe we will — will reflect strong underlying performance and excellent growth versus 2019. We have great momentum coming into the year and a strong plan aided by Operation North Star.

I’ll now turn the call back over to our moderator so that we can begin to address your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.